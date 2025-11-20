NAI Opt-Out Tool Sunset And CPPA GPC Receipt Confirmation

Recent developments from the Network Advertising Initiative (NAI) and the California Privacy Protection Agency (CPPA) impact how businesses manage consumer opt-out preferences and Global Privacy Control (GPC) signals. Below is a summary of key updates and actions to consider.

Effective Sept 15, 2025, the NAI discontinued its cookie-based and email-based consumer opt-out tools (click here to see the announcement). Prior opt-outs submitted through those tools remain in effect though. NAI now points consumers to its GPC browser extension and other privacy-choice resources instead of the legacy opt-out pages. It is necessary to update references/links to NAI's old tools. The NAI GPC extension should be linked in your privacy policy where you already discuss GPC. In addition, refer to the GPC in your terms of use by stating that users may exercise advertising-related choices through browser-level signals such as the GPC and point to the privacy policy for more details. Note that the Digital Advertising Alliance (DAA) / YourAdChoices industry tools can still be used to manage interest-based advertising preferences.

The CPPA/CCPA final regulations, published by the (CPPA) effective January 1, 2026, explicitly state that businesses must provide a means for California consumers to confirm that their opt-out request, including via the GPC signal, has been processed (click here to see the final, updated regulations). The regulations require businesses to provide a visible "confirmation" mechanism to show users that their opt-out request or signal was honored. This will require some action, possibly a toggle in settings that toggles on when the preference signal is honored, with an explanation in the privacy policy, or an eyebrow banner that pops up to confirm the signal was honored in real time.

