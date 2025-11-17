Speeches & Publications

- with readers working within the Media & Information industries
November 2025
Democrats on House Arms Sales Task Force
Introduce Bill to Prevent Use of U.S. Weapons in War
Crimes
October 31, 2025 | ARTICLE
Global Trade Law Journal
W. Benjamin Phillips, III
Shutdown could bump up against AI
executive order deadlines, starting in October
October 8, 2025 | Media Mention
Inside AI Policy
Mary Beth Schultz, Alexandrine De Bianchi, Crystal Tully, Kara M. Sacilotto, Sara Beth Watson, Ian L. Barlow, Tessa Capeloto, Nick Peterson, Greta M. Peisch, Nova J. Daly, Lori E. Scheetz
GovCon 101 - Data
Rights
September 29, 2025 | EVENT
Public Contracting Institute
Scott A. Felder, Craig Smith
Boeing, Jacobs Keep Air Force's
Mission Planning Task Orders
September 24, 2025 | Media Mention
Bloomberg Law
Scott M. McCaleb, Jon W. Burd, W. Benjamin Phillips, III
CMMC final rule clarifies addressing
assessment gaps, removes notification requirement for information
security lapses
September 15, 2025 | Media Mention
Inside Cybersecurity
Tracye Winfrey Howard, Gary S. Ward, Megan L. Brown, Jacqueline F. "Lyn" Brown, Teresita Regelbrugge, Vaibhavi Patria
GMU CPE – Federal Grants
Fundamentals Series
August 12 – September 4, 2025 | EVENT
Public Contracting Institute
Tracye Winfrey Howard, Morgan W. Huston, George E. Petel, Cara L. Sizemore, Brian Walsh
A Long Overdue Update: Suspension And
Debarment Under The FAR Today
August 2025 | ARTICLE
Thomson Reuters
Kara M. Sacilotto
Department of Defense Mandates Use of
Software Acquisition Pathway for Software Development
Procurements
July 31, 2025 | ARTICLE
The Journal of Federal Agency Action
Tracye Winfrey Howard, Gary S. Ward, Scott A. Felder, Teresita Regelbrugge, Vaibhavi Patria
The Rise of SBIR Acquisitions: A Strategic
Pathway for Growth and Exit
July 31, 2025 | ARTICLE
Pratt's Government Contracting Law Report
Scott Nuzum
Measuring The Scope Of COFC's Telesto
Bid Protest Ruling
June 30, 2025 | ARTICLE
Public Contracting Institute (PCI) Federal Grants Fundamentals
Jonathan C. Clark
GAO Affirms $261 Million Army Support
Services Deal
June 25, 2025 | Media Mention
Law360
Cara L. Sizemore, Brian Walsh, Morgan W. Huston, Jonathan C. Clark
Heading Off Officials' Errors When
Awarded A Gov't Contract
June 24, 2025 | Media Mention
Bloomberg Law
Cara L. Sizemore, Brian Walsh, Morgan W. Huston, Jonathan C. Clark
The Administrative
State
June 20, 2025 | EVENT
Federal Circuit Bar Association's 2025 Bench & Bar Conference
Tracye Winfrey Howard
Space Force's $44 Million Command
Facility Order Backed by GAO
June 9, 2025 | Media Mention
Bloomberg Law
Tracye Winfrey Howard, Paul F. Khoury, W. Benjamin Phillips, III, Jonathan C. Clark
GAO Affirms Navy Choices In $44M
Engineering Services Deal
June 6, 2025 | Media Mention
Law360
Tracye Winfrey Howard, Paul F. Khoury, W. Benjamin Phillips, III, Jonathan C. Clark
The Revolutionary FAR Overhaul Initiative:
Breaking Down Executive Order 14275 And Its
Implementation
May 2025 | ARTICLE
Thomson Reuters
Kara M. Sacilotto
May 2025 Case of the
Month
May 13, 2025 | EVENT
Public Contracting Institute (PCI)
Tracye Winfrey Howard, Brian Walsh
GAO Urges Navy To Revisit $214M Services
Award
May 9, 2025 | Media Mention
Law360
Cara L. Sizemore, Scott M. McCaleb, William A. Roberts, III, Teresita Regelbrugge, Morgan W. Huston
PCCI's $214 Million Navy Ship Salvage
Contract Needs New Look
May 8, 2025 | Media Mention
Bloomberg Law
Cara L. Sizemore, Scott M. McCaleb, William A. Roberts, III, Teresita Regelbrugge, Morgan W. Huston
Streamlining federal contracting: the push
to acquire products and services at speed and
scale
May 6, 2025 | ARTICLE
Thomson Reuters
Jonathan C. Clark
Claims Court Affirms Threat Agency's
$237M Logistics Award
April 16, 2025 | Media Mention
Law360
Paul F. Khoury
A Compliance Guide to Trump Administration
Policies for Federal Contractors and Grantees
April 9, 2025 | EVENT
Virginia Society of CPAs (VSCPA), PwC
Craig Smith
April 2025 Case of the
Month
April 8, 2025 | EVENT
Public Contracting Institute (PCI)
Tracye Winfrey Howard, Brian Walsh
