Speeches & Publications

17 November 2025

Democrats on House Arms Sales Task Force Introduce Bill to Prevent Use of U.S. Weapons in War Crimes...
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
November 2025

Democrats on House Arms Sales Task Force Introduce Bill to Prevent Use of U.S. Weapons in War Crimes
October 31, 2025 | ARTICLE
Global Trade Law Journal
W. Benjamin Phillips, III

Shutdown could bump up against AI executive order deadlines, starting in October
October 8, 2025 | Media Mention
Inside AI Policy
Mary Beth Schultz, Alexandrine De Bianchi, Crystal Tully, Kara M. Sacilotto, Sara Beth Watson, Ian L. Barlow, Tessa Capeloto, Nick Peterson, Greta M. Peisch, Nova J. Daly, Lori E. Scheetz

GovCon 101 - Data Rights
September 29, 2025 | EVENT
Public Contracting Institute
Scott A. Felder, Craig Smith

Boeing, Jacobs Keep Air Force's Mission Planning Task Orders
September 24, 2025 | Media Mention
Bloomberg Law
Scott M. McCaleb, Jon W. Burd, W. Benjamin Phillips, III

CMMC final rule clarifies addressing assessment gaps, removes notification requirement for information security lapses
September 15, 2025 | Media Mention
Inside Cybersecurity
Tracye Winfrey Howard, Gary S. Ward, Megan L. Brown, Jacqueline F. "Lyn" Brown, Teresita Regelbrugge, Vaibhavi Patria

GMU CPE – Federal Grants Fundamentals Series
August 12 – September 4, 2025 | EVENT
Public Contracting Institute
Tracye Winfrey Howard, Morgan W. Huston, George E. Petel, Cara L. Sizemore, Brian Walsh

A Long Overdue Update: Suspension And Debarment Under The FAR Today
August 2025 | ARTICLE
Thomson Reuters
Kara M. Sacilotto

Department of Defense Mandates Use of Software Acquisition Pathway for Software Development Procurements
July 31, 2025 | ARTICLE
The Journal of Federal Agency Action
Tracye Winfrey Howard, Gary S. Ward, Scott A. Felder, Teresita Regelbrugge, Vaibhavi Patria

The Rise of SBIR Acquisitions: A Strategic Pathway for Growth and Exit
July 31, 2025 | ARTICLE
Pratt's Government Contracting Law Report
Scott Nuzum

Measuring The Scope Of COFC's Telesto Bid Protest Ruling
June 30, 2025 | ARTICLE
Public Contracting Institute (PCI) Federal Grants Fundamentals
Jonathan C. Clark

GAO Affirms $261 Million Army Support Services Deal
June 25, 2025 | Media Mention
Law360
Cara L. Sizemore, Brian Walsh, Morgan W. Huston, Jonathan C. Clark

Heading Off Officials' Errors When Awarded A Gov't Contract
June 24, 2025 | Media Mention
Bloomberg Law
Cara L. Sizemore, Brian Walsh, Morgan W. Huston, Jonathan C. Clark

The Administrative State
June 20, 2025 | EVENT
Federal Circuit Bar Association's 2025 Bench & Bar Conference
Tracye Winfrey Howard

Space Force's $44 Million Command Facility Order Backed by GAO
June 9, 2025 | Media Mention
Bloomberg Law
Tracye Winfrey Howard, Paul F. Khoury, W. Benjamin Phillips, III, Jonathan C. Clark

GAO Affirms Navy Choices In $44M Engineering Services Deal
June 6, 2025 | Media Mention
Law360
Tracye Winfrey Howard, Paul F. Khoury, W. Benjamin Phillips, III, Jonathan C. Clark

The Revolutionary FAR Overhaul Initiative: Breaking Down Executive Order 14275 And Its Implementation
May 2025 | ARTICLE
Thomson Reuters
Kara M. Sacilotto

May 2025 Case of the Month
May 13, 2025 | EVENT
Public Contracting Institute (PCI)
Tracye Winfrey Howard, Brian Walsh

GAO Urges Navy To Revisit $214M Services Award
May 9, 2025 | Media Mention
Law360
Cara L. Sizemore, Scott M. McCaleb, William A. Roberts, III, Teresita Regelbrugge, Morgan W. Huston

PCCI's $214 Million Navy Ship Salvage Contract Needs New Look
May 8, 2025 | Media Mention
Bloomberg Law
Cara L. Sizemore, Scott M. McCaleb, William A. Roberts, III, Teresita Regelbrugge, Morgan W. Huston

Streamlining federal contracting: the push to acquire products and services at speed and scale
May 6, 2025 | ARTICLE
Thomson Reuters
Jonathan C. Clark

Claims Court Affirms Threat Agency's $237M Logistics Award
April 16, 2025 | Media Mention
Law360
Paul F. Khoury

A Compliance Guide to Trump Administration Policies for Federal Contractors and Grantees
April 9, 2025 | EVENT
Virginia Society of CPAs (VSCPA), PwC
Craig Smith

April 2025 Case of the Month
April 8, 2025 | EVENT
Public Contracting Institute (PCI)
Tracye Winfrey Howard, Brian Walsh

