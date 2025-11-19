Holyoak Leaves FTC

Yesterday, the FTC announced that Commissioner Melissa Holyoak had stepped down as an FTC Commissioner in order to take an appointment as interim U.S. Attorney for the District of Utah.

With Holyoak's departure, the FTC is down to two Commissioners - Chairman Andrew N. Ferguson and Mark R. Meador. Holyoak, a Republican, was appointed by President Biden and took office in March 2024.

According to media reports, President Trump plans to nominate National Economic Council staff member Ryan Baasch to replace her. Before joining the National Economic Council, Baasch worked in the Texas Attorney General's office. If Baasch is nominated, that would still leave two open positions on the Commission.

It's unlikely that Holyoak's departure will impact the current priorities of the FTC.

