One More Season: Student-Athlete Challenges To The NCAA's Eligibility Rules Continue (Podcast)

The landscape of college athletics is rapidly evolving. With new opportunities for student-athletes to profit from their name, image, and likeness (NIL), and the rise of revenue-sharing following the House settlement, legal challenges to NCAA eligibility rules are mounting. In this episode, we explore the latest developments, including the Patterson v. NCAA case, and discuss how these changes impact athletes, schools, and the future of college sports.

