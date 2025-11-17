ARTICLE
17 November 2025

One More Season: Student-Athlete Challenges To The NCAA's Eligibility Rules Continue (Podcast)

B
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Janine Anthony Bowen and R. Lee Solomon
The landscape of college athletics is rapidly evolving. With new opportunities for student-athletes to profit from their name, image, and likeness (NIL), and the rise of revenue-sharing following the House settlement, legal challenges to NCAA eligibility rules are mounting. In this episode, we explore the latest developments, including the Patterson v. NCAA case, and discuss how these changes impact athletes, schools, and the future of college sports.

Authors
Photo of Janine Anthony Bowen
Janine Anthony Bowen
Photo of R. Lee Solomon
R. Lee Solomon
