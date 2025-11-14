Newsom Signs Trio Of New Privacy Laws With Potentially Big Implications (Podcast)

self

Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · Newsom Signs Trio of New Privacy Laws with Potentially Big Implications

California is once again leading the nation on privacy. Governor Gavin Newsom just signed three new laws that will reshape how businesses manage user data, account deletion, and browser-based opt-outs. Together, these laws—the Opt Me Out Act, expanded data broker disclosure requirements, and new social media deletion rules—signal where CCPA enforcement is headed next. Companies should start preparing now, as compliance deadlines are just around the corner.

Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Aaron J. Burstein and Meaghan M. Donahue.

