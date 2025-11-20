FCC Sets Comment Dates For Quadrennial Review Of Broadcast Ownership Rules

- within Compliance topic(s)
- with readers working within the Insurance industries
On November 17, 2025, the Federal Register published a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC or Commission) seeking comment on whether certain media ownership rules "continue to serve the public interest" as part of the Commission's ongoing 2022 Quadrennial Review. Comments are due on December 17, 2025, and reply comments are due on January 16, 2026.
As we explained in a previous client alert, the NPRM (approved by the Commission on September 30) seeks comment on whether three specific broadcast ownership rules remain necessary in their current form or should be repealed or modified: 1) the Local Radio Ownership Rule; 2) the Local Television Ownership Rule; and 3) the Dual Network Rule. The Commission also seeks comment generally on its three policy goals of competition, localism, and viewpoint diversity and whether "changes in the marketplace" have "rendered certain of these goals obsolete."
