15 July 2025

FCC Sets Comment Dates To Refresh The Record In National Television Multiple Ownership Rule Proceeding

On July 8, 2025, the Federal Register published a summary of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC or Commission) Public Notice seeking...
On July 8, 2025, the Federal Register published a summary of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC or Commission) Public Notice seeking to refresh the record in the National Television Multiple Ownership Rule proceeding, which has been pending since 2017. Comments are due on August 4, 2025, and reply comments are due on August 22, 2025.

As we explained previously, the Commission seeks comment on several topics concerning the status of today's television and video marketplace. In particular, the FCC invites comment on materials filed since the comment period ended in 2018, new or additional information related to the TV and video programming markets, relevant trends within the TV and video programming industries, and legal or economic developments.

Wiley's seasoned Media Practice has a deep bench of attorneys with extensive experience counseling broadcasters on the FCC's ownership rules and advocating for their interests before the Commission. If you would like to file comments or have any questions, please contact the Wiley attorney who regularly handles your FCC matters or the authors of this alert.

