Highlights From The 2025 NAAG Presidential Summit

In early August, the National Association of Attorneys General, led by its 2025 President, New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella, hosted the Presidential Initiative Summit in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. General Formella's year-long initiative seeks to build on the progress AGs have made in addressing the opioid crisis, with a renewed focus on the growing threats posed by fentanyl, methamphetamines, and other illicit drugs.

The Summit convened attorneys general, subject matter experts, and key stakeholders to explore strategies for supporting law enforcement, enhancing prevention and treatment efforts, addressing the intersection of substance use and mental health, and fostering collaboration with the private sector to combat drug trafficking. Panelists also examined ways to strengthen partnerships across local, state, and federal levels, promote criminal justice reforms, and effectively utilize opioid settlement funds to support enforcement and recovery initiatives.

A major theme of the Summit was the rapidly evolving illicit drug market, including the emergence of synthetic substances that are significantly more potent, addictive, and dangerous than those seen in previous decades. Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday led a panel focused on the importance of public-private collaboration, particularly in collecting and sharing data to identify emerging threats and allocate resources where they are most needed. Picking up on themes discussed during the Attorney General Alliance annual meeting, Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark moderated a panel highlighting how states are creatively addressing these challenges, including through innovative legislative approaches, such as Texas'"Jake's Law" and North Carolina's"Death by Distribution" statute.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong moderated a panel that explored how drug trafficking is increasingly occurring through social media platforms and illicit online pharmacies, presenting new challenges to traditional enforcement models. The panel emphasized the need for technology-driven strategies to counter these trends. Also in line with topics discussed at the AGA meeting, the panel addressed concerns related to GLP-1 weight loss drugs, including counterfeit products and illegal compounding practices, as well as the growing role of med spas in their distribution. During the discussion, General Tong announced the resolution of a lawsuit against a company allegedly selling unauthorized GLP-1 products.

Collaboration remained a central focus throughout the Summit (as it did at the recent AGA meeting), not only among federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, but also with private sector partners in healthcare and technology. States shared how they are deploying opioid settlement funds to support prevention, treatment, and recovery programs. Panelists also engaged in discussions about the science of addiction and explored proactive approaches to preventing future drug crises, including youth education initiatives.

The Presidential Initiative will continue through December 2025, providing a platform for attorneys general to exchange best practices, address state-specific challenges, and advance collective efforts to combat substance abuse. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong will assume the NAAG presidency in 2026, and updates on his initiative will be shared as they become available.

