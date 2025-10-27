Former Missouri Attorney General Quietly Withdraws First Of Its Kind Content Moderation Rule (Podcast)

self

Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · Former Missouri Attorney General Quietly Withdraws First of Its Kind Content Moderation Rule

AppleSoundCloudSpotify

Just before leaving office, former Missouri AG Andrew Bailey withdrew a proposed rule that would have barred social media companies from requiring users to rely solely on in-house content moderation. The rule drew strong opposition from industry and policy groups who warned of data security risks, First Amendment violations, and technical impracticalities.

While the withdrawal pauses the effort for now, it leaves open the possibility that future AGs—or other states—could revisit similar proposals.

Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Paul L. Singer, Abigail Stempson, Beth Bolen Chun, and Zach Cihlar.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.