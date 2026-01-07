ARTICLE
7 January 2026

Fred Ridley Showcased In Sports Business Journal's "The 125 Most Influential In Sports Business Of The Past 25 Years

Influence 125 highlights the most influential sports business figures of the past quarter-century.
Fred Ridley took over as chairman of Augusta National Golf Club in the fall of 2017, and in those short eight years, he has enacted significant change down Magnolia Lane. Under Ridley's watch, Augusta National has become the clear North Star of the major golf governing bodies and organizations. The club deftly has handled challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic and has played it down the middle with LIV Golf. It also has become further ingrained in the Augusta community through initiatives such as its "Patch Project" to strengthen the local golf scene. The club introduced its  Map & Flag hospitality offering in 2024 and will debut its new Players Services Building at the 2026 Masters.

