28 October 2025

Mark Your Calendars! Upcoming Compliance Dates In State Privacy Laws (Podcast)

KD
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

Contributor

This episode breaks down what's changing, when key obligations begin, and why businesses need to start mapping their compliance timelines now.
Aaron Burstein,Alexander Schneider, and Meaghan M. Donahue
Even without new comprehensive privacy laws passed in 2025, regulators have kept busy. California finalized major CCPA updates—introducing risk assessments, cybersecurity audits, and automated decision-making rules—while amendments and new state laws in Maryland, Indiana, Kentucky, and Rhode Island take effect soon. Colorado also extended the deadline for its AI Act.

Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Aaron J. Burstein, Alexander I. Schneider, and Meaghan M. Donahue.

