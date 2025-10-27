ARTICLE
Company Accuses Competitor Of Greenwashing In New Lawsuit (Podcast)

Greenwashing claims aren't just coming from consumers. Moldex-Metric has sued competitor Protective Industrial Products, alleging false environmental claims about its ​"bio-based" earplugs in violation of the Lanham Act...
Greenwashing claims aren't just coming from consumers. Moldex-Metric has sued competitor Protective Industrial Products, alleging false environmental claims about its "bio-based" earplugs in violation of the Lanham Act and California UDAP laws. The case highlights how competitors can leverage the FTC's Green Guides and independent testing to challenge sustainability claims—and why brands must ensure all "eco-friendly" statements are verifiable.

Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Gonzalo E. Mon and Katie Rogers.

