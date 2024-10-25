Formally there have been no significant changes to Home Office guidance for sponsors yet. However, in practice new sponsor licence applications are assessed more strictly. There are certain rules and principles that give Home Office UKVI significant discretion in decision making depending on the circumstances of each case. For example, the concept of 'genuine vacancy' allows Home Office to assess the business applying for the sponsor licence and the job they intend to offer to a migrant and give a verdict if in the Home Office view it is 'genuine'. If the answer is negative Home Office may refuse sponsor licence application.

What businesses should pay particular attention to this warning?

All sponsor licence applications require attention to detail. However, businesses in health and care industry, construction & building sector, those businesses that previously breached immigration or other laws or whose sponsor licence was revoked in the past, as well as those applying under so called 'self-sponsorship' or expansion worker sponsor licence, or who intend to sponsor a family member on skilled worker visa, should be particularly detailed.

Importance to prepare sponsor licence application with care and attention to detail

Any UK business planning to apply for sponsor licence should carefully review their application in light of the Home Office requirements. Detailed and careful approach ensures best chance of success.

An experienced immigration lawyer will help your business to prepare and submit best sponsor licence application in your circumstances and maximise your chances of success.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.