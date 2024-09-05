The UK's long-awaited ETA system, modelled on the USA's ESTA system, has now been live in the UK for certain nationalities listed below and with a number of nationalities to follow in near future. The current list are all non-visa national countries, meaning that their citizens do not need to apply for a visa prior to arriving in the UK for the purpose of visiting.

An ETA is required if you are travelling on a passport from one of the following nationalities:

Bahrain

Jordan

Kuwait

Oman

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

You also do not need an ETA if you have:

A valid visa

Permission to live, work, or study in the UK

A British or Irish passport

A British overseas territories passport

If you live in Ireland and are traveling from Ireland, Guernsey, Jersey, or the Isle of Man

With an ETA, you can:

Visit the UK for up to 6 months for tourism, visiting family and friends, business, or short-term study.

for tourism, visiting family and friends, business, or short-term study. Stay in the UK for up to 3 months under the Creative Worker visa concession .

under the Participate in permitted paid engagements.

Transit through the UK, even if you're not passing through UK border control.

If your purpose doesn't align with the above, you will need to apply for a different type of visa.

While the ETA is intended for short-term visits, there are some limitations:

You cannot stay in the UK for more than 6 months.

You cannot do paid or unpaid work for a UK company or as a self-employed person, unless under specific circumstances such as a permitted paid engagement or work on the Creative Worker visa concession.

You are not eligible to claim public funds (benefits).

You cannot use an ETA to live in the UK through frequent or successive visits.

If you intend to marry or register a civil partnership in the UK, or give notice of marriage or civil partnership, you will need to apply for a Marriage Visitor visa.

The ETA application costs £10 per person. Most applications are processed within 3 working days, but you may receive a decision more quickly. In some cases, processing may take longer. Once your ETA is approved, it will be linked to the passport you used for the application and will be valid for 2 years, allowing you to travel to the UK multiple times during this period. However, if you get a new passport, you will need to apply for a new ETA. Keep in mind that holding an ETA does not guarantee entry to the UK – you will still need to be cleared by a Border Force officer upon arrival.

Currently, if you are not from the countries listed above, you do not need an ETA, however is intended that further nationalities will be added to the list, with the next additions expects in 2025. To stay updated, subscribe to our website for further notifications regarding these changes.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.