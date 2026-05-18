How Can Trade Secrets Maximise The Value Of A Fashion Business?

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Not all valuable IP in fashion is visible on the hanger, stitched into the label or obvious from the finished product.
Some of the most commercially important assets in a fashion business sit behind the scenes: manufacturing know-how, technical processes, specialist treatments, sourcing information, supplier relationships, costing models and methods that competitors cannot easily replicate.
Those assets may not be suitable for registration as patents, trade marks or designs. In some cases, they may be better protected by staying confidential.
That is where trade secrets matter.
When identified and protected properly, trade secrets can offer a powerful commercial advantage. But many businesses do not focus on them until something has already gone wrong: an employee leaves, a supplier relationship breaks down, or a competitor launches something suspiciously similar.
By then, the damage may already be underway.
Here are four practical steps fashion businesses can take to protect the hidden value in their business through trade secrets.
1. Identify what is actually secret
This sounds obvious, but many businesses never do it properly.
Trade secrets may include:
- manufacturing methods
- process settings and tolerances
- specialist treatments or finishes
- pattern-cutting, grading or fitting methods
- supplier and sourcing information
- product specifications
- costing structures or technical data
The key question is not whether the information feels important in a general sense. It is whether it gives the business a real advantage because it is not publicly known.
If the answer is yes, it may be a trade secret. But a business cannot protect something effectively if it has never identified it in the first place.
2. Treat confidentiality as a system
Trade secrets only work as a form of protection if the business takes confidentiality seriously in practice.
That means putting in place reasonable steps to protect the information, such as:
- non-disclosure agreements with suppliers, freelancers and collaborators
- confidentiality provisions in employment contracts
- access controls for sensitive documents and data
- internal policies dealing with confidential material
- clear records of who can access what, and why
- secure onboarding and exit procedures
The legal position is straight forward: if a business does not behave as though the information is secret, it becomes much harder to argue later that the law should protect it as such.
Trade secret protection is therefore not passive. It depends on discipline.
3. Train employees to recognise risk
Employees are often both the first line of defence and the biggest source of risk.
In many businesses, confidential information is shared widely in day-to-day operations without enough thought about who really needs access to it or how it should be handled. That is particularly risky in sectors like fashion, where development work may involve multiple teams, external manufacturers and fast-moving product cycles.
Training should cover matters such as:
- what the business considers confidential
- how sensitive files, samples and technical information should be handled
- what can and cannot be shared externally
- what employees must not take with them when they leave
- the legal and commercial consequences of misuse or disclosure
A trade secret policy that exists only on paper is not much use. People need to understand it and apply it.
4. Move quickly if something goes wrong
Suspected misuse of confidential information is rarely something to watch and wait.
If a former employee appears to have taken sensitive know-how, or a competitor launches a product that raises obvious concerns, speed matters. Delay can weaken legal options and increase commercial harm.
A swift response may include:
- investigating what information may have been taken or disclosed
- preserving internal evidence, including emails, access logs and devices
- reviewing contractual restrictions and confidentiality obligations
- issuing formal correspondence
- considering urgent injunctive relief where appropriate
The ability to act quickly usually depends on the groundwork having been done in advance. Businesses that know what their trade secrets are, who has access to them and what protections are in place are in a much stronger position when a problem arises.
Final thoughts
Some of the most valuable things in a fashion business are the things customers never see.
Trade secrets can protect that hidden value, but only where businesses are deliberate about identifying it, limiting access to it and responding decisively when it is put at risk.
In other words, trade secrets are powerful, but only for businesses that treat secrecy as part of their commercial strategy rather than an assumption.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]