The Launch Of The UPC’s PMAC – A New Route For Resolving Patent Disputes

The Patent Mediation and Arbitration Centre of the Unified Patent Court has launched its Case Management System, offering parties a new confidential and expedited pathway for resolving patent disputes across Europe and beyond.

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As of 12 May 2026, the Case Management System of the Patent Mediation and Arbitration Centre (PMAC) of the Unified Patent Court is now live, providing a new avenue for fast and confidential patent dispute resolution in Europe (though, notably, the PMAC’s jurisdiction extends beyond UPC contracting member states).

For now, the PMAC, with locations in Lisbon and Ljubljana, has opened with alternative dispute resolution (ADR) information sessions and mediation services being available. These will be complemented by the launch of expert determination services and arbitration services later in the year.

A dedicated page for the Centre’s Case Management System (CCMS) has been established to handle requests for proceedings. The CCMS can be accessed here. The CCMS page also holds guidance on how to use the system, available here.

The PMAC provides a further tool in a litigant’s arsenal and should not be overlooked when considering global litigation strategies. With confidence growing in the UPC as case law continues to develop at a rapid pace, it will be interesting to see whether the PMAC has a similar uptake.

Some quick thoughts on the potential impact of the PMAC

The PMAC offers parties a potential time-saving and cost-effective approach to dispute resolution, with proceedings set to last only a few months. Moreover, proceedings under the PMAC will remain confidential, unlike in court cases.

As access to the PMAC is not limited to the UPC member states, so being accessible to parties in the UK and elsewhere, it may well see a reasonable uptake for cross-border disputes. Under the PMAC, parties will have access to enforcement mechanisms in over 170 countries internationally. This aspect of the PMAC may influence international litigation strategies, particularly in view of the UPC’s developing precedent regarding its “long-arm” jurisdiction (see our articles here and here, for example).

It is also worth noting that UPC litigation can run in parallel with PMAC arbitration, enabling parties to pick and choose their approach to dispute resolution. As an example, this could mean pursuing PMAC arbitration on licensing matters while litigating infringement at the UPC.

Accordingly, while the PMAC does not represent a one-size-fits-all solution for patent dispute resolution, it is nevertheless a robust new alternative for parties seeking to protect their intellectual property in Europe and internationally.

Boult has over 50 UPC Representatives active in advising and representing clients before the UPC. If you require any further advice on the potential impact of the PMAC and how it may affect your ongoing unitary patent matters or your portfolio as a whole, please speak to your regular Boult UPC representative.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.