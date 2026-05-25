Expansion Plans Mean Little If You Can’t Use The Brand

The concept is proven, sites are trading strongly, investor interest is building, and expansion becomes a question not of if, but where, next.

Our story is one of strategic growth and unwavering dedication to the field of intellectual property. Our journey began in Glasgow in 1975 with solid organic growth built on a foundation of knowledge, expertise, and passion for innovation. Over the years, we've been proactive in our approach to acquisitions, enabling us to curate an exceptional blend of talent and experience across all corners of the globe.

Our European patent, trade mark and design attorneys delve into industry-specific knowledge to empower and elevate the world's most distinguished innovators and brands.

Murgitroyd is a full-service intellectual property firm with a commanding presence across Europe, the Americas and Asia.

Article Insights

Gareth Price’s articles from Murgitroyd are most popular: within Intellectual Property topic(s)

with Inhouse Counsel

in United Kingdom

with readers working within the Technology and Law Firm industries

In advising hospitality brands, we routinely see businesses reach the same point.

The concept is proven, sites are trading strongly, investor interest is building, and expansion becomes a question not of if, but where, next.

It is at that stage that a question—often raised far later than it should be—finally gets asked: “Are we certain we own—and can enforce—our brand?”

In practice, that is usually where the real risk profile becomes clear. In-house teams still too often assume that because a name is in use, it is safe to scale. It rarely is.

Common issues we uncover include:

the trade mark was never properly cleared in the relevant territories and classes;

ownership sits in the wrong entity (or the chain of title is incomplete), creating avoidable diligence friction;

or the brand is already in use or protected in the market the business intends to enter.

At that point, what should be a straightforward growth discussion becomes a risk-management exercise. Expect delays, renegotiations, rebrands—or, occasionally, a decision to pause expansion entirely.

In most cases, these outcomes are preventable with early, disciplined clearance and proper structuring.

Brand risk increases with growth and success

Trade mark and brand issues rarely present themselves at launch. They surface when the business becomes visible—and therefore contestable. When investors scrutinise the asset base, competitors pay attention, and new jurisdictions come into scope, weaknesses move quickly from theoretical to expensive. That is the point at which gaps in clearance, ownership and protection translate into real cost and delay.

Addressing the brand position before the first site opens is typically straightforward. Addressing it after you have established momentum with multiple trading sites, meaningful press and awards, investor backing, and customer recognition is more complex and expensive.

By then, you are not only addressing legal exposure; you are managing operational and commercial disruption.

Expansion without trade mark clearance is not a strategy

I still see boards and in-house teams take comfort from a Companies House registration, domain ownership, or social media handles as evidence that the brand can be used. Whilst all are important to the operation of a successful business, none confer trade mark rights or freedom to operate.

Trade mark rights are distinct—and in hospitality, where brand equity is inseparable from the customer proposition, that distinction is commercially decisive.

The point becomes critical when a group moves into international markets or considers franchise or licensing models for expansion.

A brand that works in London may be unavailable—or already protected—elsewhere. When that is discovered late, the consequences extend well beyond legal fees. Typically, it manifests as delayed openings, lost sites, investor concern and, in some cases, reputational damage. Investors have limited tolerance for uncertainty around core brand assets.

Scalable brands treat IP as infrastructure

The strongest hospitality groups I advise treat trade marks and brand rights as governed assets—not as a filing exercise. They regard brand protection as infrastructure—alongside leases, supply chain, and operational systems.

Before they scale, they typically ensure:

the brand is clear to use (and defend) across priority territories;

ownership sits in the correct group entity, supported by a clean chain of title (assignments) and any necessary intra-group licences;

protection is aligned to the expansion roadmap (classes, territories, and filing strategy);

and governance controls are in place, so legacy agreements, co-existence arrangements or third-party rights do not surface mid-expansion.

The result is that it gives you options. You can grow without unnecessary friction. Franchising, licensing, investment, or exit discussions become significantly simpler when the brand position is clean and defensible from the outset.

The commercial reality: The cost of weak brand protection

The longer a business runs without addressing these points, the fewer attractive options remain later. Once expansion is underway, the focus shifts from optimising structure to managing consequences.

Leverage also tends to shift away from the group once third-party rights, lender requirements and investor timetables are engaged. The groups that avoid this are not necessarily more cautious. They are simply prepared early enough that momentum does not make the legal and commercial decisions for them.

Diligence readiness is not a last-minute fix

If you are planning to scale, this should not be left until an investor raises it or diligence forces the issue. By that stage, resolving matters cleanly is significantly harder—and often more expensive. The optimal time to address this is before expansion accelerates—rather than after success exposes the gaps.

That is where we can assist. We advise hospitality brands and groups to:

confirm freedom to operate, and enforceability in priority markets (including any coexistence or consent requirements);

remedy ownership and chain-of-title issues early, and document intra-group use through appropriate licences;

secure appropriate protection across priority markets;

and put in place ongoing portfolio management so investment, franchising and licensing are not delayed by avoidable IP issues.

In this sector, the groups that scale successfully are not only those with strong concepts. They are those who ensure early on that nothing will prevent them from using and defending the brand when it matters most.

If growth is on your roadmap, getting the brand position right early will avoid a far more difficult—and more public—conversation later.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.