What Are The Practical Implications Of The Reform Of EU Design Law Coming Into Force On 1st July 2026? (Podcast)

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Overview:
Rebecca Field and Lee Curtis of HGF discuss the Phase II changes of EU Registered Design Law coming into force on 1st July 2026 and their impact on the world of fashion. There is a recap on the Phase I changes which came into force in May 2025 and a brief recap on the consultation on changes to UK design and copyright law which ended on 27th November 2025.
Timestamps:
- 4:59 - What is the key change being introduced by the Phase II changes to the world of EU registered design protection?
- 8:45 - Are there any other Phase II reform changes?
- 10:52 - So change is not only coming to the EU Registered Design Regime but changes are in the air with regards the UK design regime
- 13:30 - What do all these changes and proposed changes mean for the protection of fashion designs in the UK and EU?
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