What Are The Practical Implications Of The Reform Of EU Design Law Coming Into Force On 1st July 2026? (Podcast)

Rebecca Field and Lee Curtis of HGF explore the upcoming Phase II changes to EU Registered Design Law set to take effect on July 1st, 2026, and examine their implications for fashion industry intellectual property protection. The discussion covers both the recent Phase I reforms implemented in May 2025 and the UK's ongoing consultation on design and copyright law modifications that concluded in November 2025.

HGF is one of Europe's largest firms of intellectual property specialists in Europe, with 21 offices across the UK, The Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Ireland. The firm's trade mark attorneys, patent attorneys and IP solicitors provide an integrated IP solution for clients.

Article Insights

HGF Ltd are most popular: within International Law topic(s)

with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries

self

Overview:

Rebecca Field and Lee Curtis of HGF discuss the Phase II changes of EU Registered Design Law coming into force on 1st July 2026 and their impact on the world of fashion. There is a recap on the Phase I changes which came into force in May 2025 and a brief recap on the consultation on changes to UK design and copyright law which ended on 27th November 2025.

Timestamps:

4:59 - What is the key change being introduced by the Phase II changes to the world of EU registered design protection?

8:45 - Are there any other Phase II reform changes?

10:52 - So change is not only coming to the EU Registered Design Regime but changes are in the air with regards the UK design regime

13:30 - What do all these changes and proposed changes mean for the protection of fashion designs in the UK and EU?

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.