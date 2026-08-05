Regional Coding, Copyright And AI Access Controls

Regional coding and access restriction systems have long operated as technical protection measures in copyright law. They are designed to control where, when and by whom copyrighted works may be accessed. At their core, these systems combine technology with legal enforcement: the technology limits access, while copyright law prohibits circumvention. Early examples were CDs and, more significantly, DVDs, where media companies used region codes to pide the global market into separate territories.

With DVDs, regional coding became a standard commercial tool. A DVD bought in North America might not play on a device sold in Europe or Asia. The purpose was not simply technical compatibility. It was to support territorial copyright licensing, stagger release dates, price variations and local distribution agreements (e.g. theatrical vs home video releases).

Copyright law developed to support these systems, starting with the WIPO Copyright Treaty of 1996, the US Digital Millennium Copyright Act 1998 and EU Information Society Directive. New anti-circumvention rules prohibited bypassing technological measures controlling access to copyrighted works. The laws did not merely protect against infringement in the traditional sense. They also protected the technical lock itself, even where the underlying act of access or copying might otherwise have been lawful or arguable. That marked a big shift in copyright practice: control moved from courts assessing infringement after the event to technology preventing access in advance.

Over time, the practice expanded especially as most copyright works became digital content. now many examples exist:

In video gaming, the games themselves, downloadable in-game content, or activation codes may only work in certain countries or regions.

Music streaming and download stores are often available in one country but blocked in another because of local licensing deals.

Video Streaming platforms now use geoblocking, account verification and device-level controls to enforce territorial copyright licences. A film or series available in one country may be unavailable in another, not because of any technological necessity, but because copyright is owned or licensed on a country or regional basis.

The issue extends beyond purely copyright content; the writer just bought an Asian medical device, but found that the app downloaded on his European App store, is blocked from accessing the Asian device.

Courts and legislators have to balance the interests of copyright owners in market segmentation against consumer expectations of portability, interoperability and fair use or fair dealing. In some jurisdictions, competition law and consumer law have also challenged the most restrictive forms of regional control.

This week China’s MiniMax announced restricted free access to its H3 video AI model in the US, EU, UK and South Korea because of regulatory uncertainty, ongoing copyright-related legal proceedings, and the need to be sure that customers have compliance controls and safeguards. In the US, it specifically cited generative video copyright litigation involving Hollywood studios. Users in those markets must apply for a special license and deployment review.

Access to generative AI tools, models or features may therefore start to depend on the user’s location, reflecting differences in copyright law, data regulation, licensing risk and enforcement exposure. Inconsistent legal treatment of training data, text and data mining exceptions, or liability for outputs that reproduce protected works may lead to regional coding being adapted to AI systems. This would create challenges for businesses deploying and consumers accessing AI systems.