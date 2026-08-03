Jersey’s New Individual Fee Under The Madrid Protocol

The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) has announced that, from 1 August 2026, the Bailiwick of Jersey will introduce an individual fee for designations under the Madrid Protocol. For businesses that use the Madrid System to secure international trade mark protection, the practical effect is that Jersey will now carry its own official fee and will need to be considered separately when filing internationally. The change follows Jersey’s declaration* under Article 8(7)(a) of the Madrid Protocol, which allows a jurisdiction to receive an individual fee rather than participate in WIPO’s complementary fee system. Although the change is procedural, it has practical consequences for applicants and legal advisers preparing international filing strategies and budgets.

From 1 August 2026, the official fees payable when designating Jersey will be as follows:

CHF 240 for the first class in an international application or subsequent designation;

CHF 64 for each additional class;

CHF 261 for the first class on renewal; and

CHF 64 for each additional class on renewal.

These fees apply to international applications received by the Office of origin on or after 1 August 2026, subsequent designations made from that date and renewals that include Jersey. Until now, Jersey participated in WIPO’s complementary fee system and applicants did not pay a Jersey-specific official fee. Instead, Jersey received a share of fees collected and distributed by WIPO. Going forward, applicants seeking protection in Jersey will pay an official fee set specifically for that jurisdiction.

The timing of the change is not accidental. The individual fee comes into effect on the same day as the Trade Marks (Jersey) Law 2026, which establishes a standalone trade mark registration system for Jersey. While this article is concerned primarily with the Madrid System, the new legislation provides useful context. Historically, trade mark protection in Jersey has been closely linked to the United Kingdom (“UK”), with many businesses obtaining protection through their UK trade marks.

The new framework changes that approach as Jersey will operate its own trade mark regime and will need to be considered separately when businesses assess where they require protection. This is particularly relevant for international registrations. Once Jersey becomes available as a separate Madrid designation, applicants will need to make an active decision as to whether protection in Jersey is required. A UK designation will no longer be treated as the only relevant consideration for businesses seeking coverage in both jurisdictions. For existing portfolios, the transition creates a practical issue and brand owners will need to review their current protection arrangements and consider whether additional action is needed to maintain protection in Jersey. Jersey is therefore moving from being a jurisdiction largely reached through its relationship with the UK to one with its own place within the international trade mark system.

The question many brand owners will be curious about then is whether Jersey is now an expensive designation? Not particularly. However, it is certainly more expensive than designating a jurisdiction that still participates in the complementary fee system. For applicants used to adding territories under the standard Madrid fee structure, Jersey will no longer be one of the lower cost designations.

That said, Jersey sits towards the lower end of the scale when compared with many jurisdictions that already charge individual fees. The European Union currently charges CHF 789 for the first class in an international application, Switzerland charges CHF 400, and the United States charges CHF 460 per class, meaning costs increase quickly where an application covers multiple classes. The United Arab Emirates charges CHF 1,420, making it one of the most expensive designations available through the Madrid System. Against that background, Jersey’s fee of CHF 240 is relatively modest. The fee level is also notable because it mirrors the United Kingdom’s Madrid fee structure. This alignment is likely to be welcomed by applicants and practitioners as it creates consistency when preparing filing quotes involving both the UK and Jersey.

Jersey is by no means the first jurisdiction to opt for an individual fee. Over the past two decades, an increasing number of Madrid members have done the same. This is because individual fees allow a jurisdiction to recover an amount that more closely reflects the cost of examining and administering trade mark rights under its own legislation. They also provide greater certainty than relying on a share of WIPO’s complementary fee pool.

For most businesses, however, very little changes in practical terms. Jersey can still be designated through a single international registration and the administrative advantages of the Madrid System remain exactly the same. The principal difference is that Jersey now has its own official fee, which should be reflected in filing budgets and cost estimates. For larger portfolios, individual fee jurisdictions can have a noticeable effect on overall filing and renewal costs, particularly where protection is sought across a significant number of territories. Even where individual fees are relatively modest, the cumulative cost can become substantial.

*The Declaration is available here: Madrid System Information Notice no. 32/2026

Written by Bontle Monnya, Reviewed by Simon Brown