3D Printed Cruise Missile Engine Technology

Intellectual property (IP) rights, and in particular patents, play an important role in the defence industry. Over recent years, 3D printing and additive manufacturing (AM) technology has been increasingly leveraged within the industry. Extra considerations are often necessary when establishing IP protection for technology that may be subject to 3D printing or other AM technologies.

Recently, new turbojet engine technology has been developed by Swedish aerospace firm GKN Aerospace under “Project Otto”. The engine is configured to deliver a 100 kg warhead over 1,000 km. By using 3D printing for core engine components, GKN Aerospace has simplified the assembly and managed to provide an “ITAR-free” architecture - meaning that the technology relies on non-US components and IP, therefore being free from US International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR). The ITAR-free design may simplify potential technology transfers, licensing arrangements and production outside the US.

GKN has also signed an agreement with RTX’s Pratt & Whitney, supported by the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency, to pioneer the use of additive manufacturing for large structural engine cases on the F135 engine, which powers the F-35 Lightning II. Led by GKN's Norway facility, the project will utilize a specialized laser-directed energy deposition process to create a full-scale demonstrator by 2027, with full product certification targeted for the end of 2028. Ultimately, this collaboration aims to enhance supply chain resilience, decrease material waste, and shorten lead times for critical, high-performance military aero-engine components.

According to the 2026 Action Plan from AMUK, the UK's trade association for additive manufacturing, “The AM sector is important in the aerospace market [including defence aerospace] because of the focus placed on whole-life costs (manufacturing, operating and maintenance) in this sector and, in particular, the drive to reduce weight to save on fuel costs over the life of the aircraft. This creates opportunities for the use of AM technologies in the manufacturing process where the volume requirements are relatively low but weight-reduction while maintaining strength is highly valued.”

The Action Plan also predicts that “the underlying fundamentals for this sector remain strong and increasing global geo-political tensions will drive increases in defence spending, some of which will be reflected in this industry”.

It will be interesting to see how AM technology continues to support innovation in the defense sector in the coming years. In the meantime, if you have any questions regarding IP protection for AM-based inventions, Marks & Clerk has a dedicated team you can contact at https://www.marks-clerk.com/expertise/sectors/digital-transformation/3d-printing/.