Trade Mark Trends: Trade Marks For Signatures

Explore the evolving landscape of trademark protection for personal signatures, examining the legal frameworks and strategic considerations that brands and individuals must navigate when seeking to register signature marks. This analysis delves into recent trends, regulatory challenges, and the intersection of personal identity with commercial branding in trademark law.

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Paul Gascoigne has recently applied to register a range of UK trade marks including GAZZA, GAZZA8, GASCOIGNE, and of particular interest, his signature as a figurative mark in relation to goods such as clothing, games and sports equipment and retail services in connection with the sale of the goods.

Trade mark applications for figurative marks of signatures are increasingly common with the likes of Formula 1 driver Oscar Piastri and footballer Cole Palmer having successfully registered their signatures as figurative marks at the UKIPO for a variety of goods and services including jewellery, non-alcoholic beverages, clothing, games and educational services.

These registrations are a useful tool for well-known personalities when it comes to enforcement, particularly given the uncertainty around copyright protection of signatures in the UK. A trade mark registration for a figurative mark of a signature allows for well-known personalities to take action against any unauthorised use of their signature in relation to identical or similar goods and services covered by the registrations. For example, where a third party is selling goods online, such as T-shirts, claiming to be signed by a well-known personality. Social media platforms and similar platforms act on takedown requests supported by trade mark registrations, and the existence of a registration can help deter would-be infringers.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.