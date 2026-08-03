The UPC At Three Years

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Our latest UPC briefing Three years of the UPC - a court coming of age is out now. In it we look back at developments in the last six months since our previous update in Q1 2026.
In this latest briefing, we start our coverage with a special focus on jurisdiction (including long-arm jurisdiction), the Court of Appeal's role in harmonising the UPC’s case law and interpretation of the UPC Agreement and Rules of Procedure.
We also provide insights from our German and Italian practices on how the courts are developing on the ground in their jurisdictions.
We also consider what the newly launched UPC Patent Mediation and Arbitration Centre has to offer, and offer some thoughts on how the end of the transition period might play out, as well as our usual collection of statistics and graphics to help you get the full picture of how the UPC is developing.
In the main body of the briefing we examine specific developments since January including on:
- jurisdiction (including internal and long arm jurisdiction);
- validity;
- infringement;
- provisional measures (including the assessment of the balance of interests and delay);
and more.
For background on the structure and function of the UPC, as well as our latest UPC news blog posts, see the HSF Kramer UPC and unitary patent hub.
If you would like to discuss the UPC in further detail, please contact any member of our IP team, including those below.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]