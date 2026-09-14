Designing The Exit: IP Strategy For Venture-Backed Biotech

In venture-built biotech, value is not created at the point of exit, but is designed into the asset from the very beginning.

The earliest decisions made around a scientific discovery – how it is framed, developed, and protected – have a disproportionate impact on whether a company ultimately becomes fundable, partnerable, and acquirable. For early-stage investors, venture builders, and companies working on developing breakthrough cures and deep biotech, this dynamic is even more pronounced. Companies are not simply funded, they are constructed from the ground up, for their eventual exit.

Too often, intellectual property is often treated as sideshow in this process, a technical or legal necessity to be dealt with as and when seems necessary. However, IP is far more fundamental: ultimately, it is the asset you are selling, licencing, or being acquired for, and needs to be viewed as such.

By aligning intellectual property strategy with the expectations of future acquirers, both the probability and value of exit outcomes can be increased. This does not happen by accident; building a coherent IP position that supports value, flexibility, and credible execution is a conscious choice.

The best way to do this is to flip conventional logic on its head. Instead of serving as a snapshot of where you are, effective strategies work backwards from the desired exit, and develop a credible pathway to reach this destination. We’ve found that, by following these principles, ambitious biotechs are able to attract investment and successfully navigate M&A.

Start from the Exit (not the invention)

Successful IP strategies begin by understanding the most likely exit scenario. This means identifying the natural acquirers and the motivations behind their involvement, understanding the strategic gap the drug or other asset is intended to fill, and anticipating how it will be evaluated during diligence.

Once this is established, it pays to ask what would be required to close the deal, and what would scupper it. For IP, this means mitigating risk, and securing an exclusive niche. How this is achieved will depend on the technology and market. It could be as simple as a composition of matter claim around a therapeutic lead, but acquisitions typically involve a more holistic package of IP. Considering formulation and testing data, leaving options open for future evergreening, and protecting multiple equally viable approaches in order secure a market niche around the preferred approach are all key considerations.

Importantly, by having clear exit thesis from the outset, IP decisions and spending can be aligned with real commercial outcomes, rather than abstract possibilities. This ensures that, at exit, the company is selling what the market is buying.

Align IP with company strategy

From inception, it is important to ensure that IP strategy is aligned with the broader direction of the company, and anticipates new challenges that will emerge as it grows. It would be a mistake, however, to view this as an exercise in speculation. Instead, strong strategy identifies what pivots and developments are likely, and focuses on providing realistic options that add value.

Another key aspect is runway. Knowing when key fundraising decisions fall due, and tailoring IP strategies to put the best case forward at pitch at an efficient cost, is fundamental for pre-revenue companies. Timing new filings, accelerating prosecution to secure positive patent office opinions ahead of pitches, and knowing what can safely be deferred are important levers when fundraising that can be unlocked by trusted strategists.

Achieving this is a team effort, and requires communication between R&D scientists, clinicians, commercial teams, and IP counsel. However, starting with a clear view of the pathway from lab to clinic, and from seed to realising return on investment, is the difference between IP strategies that look good on paper, and those which inspire investor confidence.

Strategic portfolios protect core assets

At the heart of every successful biotech company is a clearly defined asset, and biotechs must establish this core position early.

Critical to this is understanding that it is not IP per se, but the use of it, that constructs your defensive moat. Beyond the scope of protection, the decisive factor is often when, how often, and even whether to file patent applications around a technology. Biotechs must determine what needs protection, what constitutes a credible minimum position around this for partnering or investment, and how to control choke-points that shut out competitors. There is no one-size-fits-all solution, with commercial and technical considerations dictating the best approach.

Another important factor is understanding the landscape. When assessing competitors it can be worth gauging their appetite for contentious proceedings, to ensure the portfolio can stand up to any future challenges. Where friction is expected, a portfolio containing multiple tightly overlapping patents can be highly effective in ensuring there is no single point of failure, whilst more permissive landscapes may be served better by sprawling, “go wide” strategies that keep options open. Failure to perform this analysis risks opening up companies to costly and ultimately unsuccessful proceedings, and early intelligence and prevention can be highly effective in avoiding this and controlling costs.

Taken together, these measures ensure that the company has a defensible and commercially meaningful foundation from which to build.

Pressure-Test for Diligence Early:

Whilst it pays to draft early biotech patents as if they are going to be litigated, this kind of trial-by-fire is a fairly rare occurrence. What is guaranteed, however, is that the IP is going to go through diligence, and investor or pharma teams can be as forensic and hostile as any court. Yet few biotechs take preparing for this eventuality seriously.

Strong strategists must assess how their IP position would stand up under scrutiny from investors or acquirers. This involves identifying potential gaps, vulnerabilities, or inconsistencies well before formal diligence begins. Beyond cleanup and data room management, at the extreme this may even involve “mock” diligence with outside counsel. By stress-testing the portfolio early, biotechs can reduce risk and ensure that they present a robust and credible position when it matters most.

Evolve Throughout the Lifecycle

Perhaps most critically, IP strategy must be a living document. It does not end at filing, but grows alongside the company. As new data emerges and competition ramps up, the needs of biotechs will naturally evolve, and the same is true for IP strategy. Sophisticated strategists refine, expand, and reposition a company’s IP position to support this change. This ongoing process ensures that the company remains defended, positioned favourably against competitors, and set up for partnering or exit. Simultaneously, this allows for efficiency in IP budgets which can be focussed on adding value now rather than investing more in stranded assets.