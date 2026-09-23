ARTICLE
23 September 2026

Clear To Register, But Safe To Use?

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Marks & Clerk

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Marks & Clerk is one of the UK’s foremost firms of Patent and Trade Mark Attorneys. Our attorneys and solicitors are wired directly into the UK’s leading business and innovation economies. Alongside this we have offices in 9 international locations covering the EU, Canada and Asia, meaning we offer clients the best possible service locally, nationally and internationally.
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When Bobbi Brown's Jones Road Beauty launched its "Wide Awake" concealer, a trademark search showed the name was clear. However, Molly Sims' YISE Beauty was already selling a "Wide Awake" eye cream, forcing a costly product rename. This case illustrates why comprehensive brand clearance must extend beyond trademark registers to include marketplace searches, social media monitoring, and competitor analysis—especially in crowded sectors where unregistered use can create significant commercial and legal
United Kingdom Intellectual Property
Robecca Davey
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An interesting trade mark story from the beauty world this week provides a useful reminder that a “clear” trade mark search does not necessarily mean that a mark is clear to use.

Bobbi Brown’s Jones Road Beauty has announced that it will rename its newly launched “Wide Awake” concealer after it emerged that Molly Sims’ YISE Beauty was already selling a “Wide Awake” eye cream.

Commenting on the issue on an Instagram story, Brown explained that Jones Road had conducted a trade mark search before launch which showed no other ownership of the name.

From a trade mark perspective, this is where the story becomes particularly interesting.

Searching the relevant trade mark registers is an essential part of any brand clearance exercise, but it is only one part of the picture. Depending on the jurisdiction, earlier unregistered use may give rise to enforceable rights. Even where it does not, existing marketplace use can create other significant commercial risks, from consumer confusion and negative publicity to the considerable cost and disruption of changing a product name after launch.

This is particularly important in fast-moving, crowded sectors such as beauty and fashion, where product names proliferate and not every name in use will necessarily appear on the trade mark register.

Effective brand clearance should therefore ask more than simply “Is this mark registered by a third party already?” Wider searches of the marketplace, including online retailers, search engines, social media and competitor activity, can help identify potential problems that register searches alone may not reveal.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Robecca Davey
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