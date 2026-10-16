The landscape of AI tools for IP work has never moved faster. As we discussed in our previous article From demos to impact, the number of AI tools targeting patent attorneys and IP professionals has expanded rapidly in the last few years. For many practitioners, keeping up has become a job in itself, and cutting through the noise is more difficult than ever before. Having spoken with patent attorney clients and colleagues who have moved past evaluation and are running these tools in live workflows, we have started to see consistent patterns emerge. Six dimensions stand out, separating the tools people adopt from the ones they set aside.
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