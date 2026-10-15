Charging Ahead: Ferrari's Luce And The Growing Importance Of Patents

In May 2026, Ferrari unveiled the Luce, the company’s first fully electric production vehicle, marking a significant milestone in the manufacturer’s history. Whilst there has been much commentary on the Luce’s aesthetics, and indeed the very premise of a purely electric Ferrari, the technological advancements tell the story of how the Luce marks a shift in Ferrari’s approach to intellectual property. This article explores how the increased level of patent activity surrounding the technological advances embodied in the Luce signifies the importance that Ferrari has placed on protecting the related intellectual property through patents.

Go electric

For a brand whose identity has long been defined by high-revving internal combustion engines and decades of Formula One success, the decision to develop an electric vehicle represented a major change to Ferrari’s product strategy. However, rather than viewing electrification as a departure from its heritage, Ferrari has presented the Luce as the next evolution of its engineering philosophy, applying the same pursuit of performance while introducing an entirely new generation of electrical, mechanical and software technologies. One departure from its more traditional heritage, however, may lie in Ferrari’s patent portfolio. During the recent development of the vehicle, Ferrari reportedly filed more patents than it had done during the previous 74 years of its history, highlighting the scale of engineering required to bring its first dedicated electric platform to market. This unprecedented level of patent activity surrounding the Luce suggests the increasing importance of intellectual property to Ferrari and an apparent shift in its reliance on patents for competitive advantage.

What makes the Luce special?

The growth of Ferrari’s intellectual property portfolio in recent years reflects the breadth of new technologies incorporated into the Luce, some of which are key product differentiators from other electric vehicles. One of the Luce’s most distinctive innovations is the quad-motor powertrain, with an independent electric motor driving each wheel. Unlike the single- or dual-motor configurations found in most EVs, this arrangement enables advanced torque vectoring, improving grip, cornering performance and vehicle stability through precise control of torque at each wheel.

Complementing the quad-motor powertrain is the Luce’s 48V active suspension system, which continuously adjusts each wheel independently to minimise body roll, improve stability and maximise tyre contact with the road. Ferrari has also developed an advanced aerodynamic package featuring active aerodynamic elements that automatically optimise airflow for different driving situations. The most notable use of this is in the ‘active grilles’which dynamically regulate airflow through the heat exchangers to optimise cooling and aerodynamic efficiency.



Ferrari’s published patent applications also describe the use of a Halbach array within its electric motors. A Halbach array is a precise arrangement of magnets which concentrates magnetic flux on one side of the array and reduces it on the other. The Halbach arrangement reduces magnetic leakage, increasing torque density and improving overall motor efficiency without increasing the size or weight of the motor. Interestingly, the array was originally developed nearly fifty years ago for use in particle accelerators, and since then in MRI machines and high-performance robotics. In itself, the Halbach array is therefore not a new invention, but is rarely used in production of electric vehicles due to the complexity and cost of manufacturing the precisely oriented magnets.



Ferrari’s patents referencing the Halbach array illustrate how a patentable invention can arise from something which is already familiar and well known: the novel application of a known technology can be protected by a patent if it provides a technically advantageous effect, as in the context of electric traction motors. Ferrari’s patents claim that the Halbach array provides its motors with increased torque density and reduced magnetic leakage, leading to improvements in efficiency without increasing the motor’s size or weight. A known concept in a novel implementation can form the basis for commercially exploitable IP rights, and any resulting patents for this technology could provide Ferrari with useful leverage against competitors as it becomes more widely adopted by the automotive sector.

Influence from motorsport

The Luce’s electric powertrain has also been influenced by Ferrari’s Formula One hybrid technology. Since the introduction of hybrid power units in 2014, the MGU-K has enabled Formula One cars to recover kinetic energy under braking and redeploy it during acceleration, significantly improving powertrain efficiency and performance. Although the Luce uses a considerably larger system, it employs the same fundamental principles as in Formula One: regenerative braking, high-voltage power electronics and precise torque control. Ferrari has further transferred expertise in high-efficiency electric machines, silicon carbide power electronics, thermal management and precise torque control to create an electric powertrain capable of delivering sustained high performance.

Ferrari's patent portfolio

The Luce’s technological complexity is reflected in Ferrari’s decision to file more than 60 patents during its development. Unlike previous Ferrari road cars, which were primarily defined by advances in mechanical and combustion-engine engineering, the Luce combines high-voltage electrical systems, electric motors, battery integration, power electronics and advanced vehicle control software into a single integrated platform. This has created far greater scope for patentable developments, particularly in the integration and control of multiple technologies rather than individual mechanical components. As modern electric vehicles become increasingly software-defined, much of their competitive advantage lies not only in the hardware itself, but in the methods used to manage and optimise these systems, making patent protection particularly valuable. Whilst Formula One has traditionally relied more on know-how and trade secrets to protect rapidly evolving technologies, the Luce’s production-ready technologies are likely intended to underpin future Ferrari electric vehicles, making patents a more appropriate form of longer-term intellectual property protection.

It is clear that the Luce represents more than the company’s first electric vehicle. The surrounding level of patent activity reflects not only Ferrari’s transition towards electrification, but also the importance of intellectual property in protecting the complex electrical, mechanical and software technologies that could shape the next generation of high-performance vehicles. In time, we will see how Ferrari exploits this IP. Some patents will provide opportunities to licence to other manufacturers, whilst others may be used purely for defensive purposes where they protect features key to the Ferrari DNA of the Luce and prevent others from using Ferrari’s innovations. More broadly, perhaps Ferrari's approach reflects a wider strategy shift within a sector where competitive advantage is increasingly defined not only by engineering excellence, but by the ability to secure and leverage intellectual property around that innovation.