Brand Power Meets Brand Protection: M&S X Sephora

M&S and Sephora have launched an exciting brand collaboration that brings together two highly recognisable retail names. Beyond the consumer appeal, this partnership raises important questions about trade mark licensing, co-branding arrangements, and how both parties maintain control over their valuable brand assets throughout the collaboration.

Marks & Clerk is one of the UK’s foremost firms of Patent and Trade Mark Attorneys. Our attorneys and solicitors are wired directly into the UK’s leading business and innovation economies. Alongside this we have offices in 9 international locations covering the EU, Canada and Asia, meaning we offer clients the best possible service locally, nationally and internationally.

M&S x Sephora. I’m excited - are you? It’s been a while since a brand collaboration has piqued my interest quite this much (or made me quite so concerned for my bank balance!).

But putting my love of ‘picky bits’ and blusher aside for a moment, the launch of “Sephora at M&S” is also an interesting example of the sorts of trade mark considerations that sit behind major brand partnerships. Bringing two highly recognisable brands together makes for an instantly exciting collaboration, but it also raises questions around co-branding, licensing and brand control. Who controls how the respective marks are used and presented? And what happens as the partnership expands across stores, online and potentially into new formats?

Carefully drafted licensing agreements will be important here, setting clear parameters around how, where and for how long each party can use the other’s brand. They should also ensure that both parties retain appropriate control over how their brands are presented and used.

Getting that framework right from the outset is vital so that both brands can make the most of the partnership, while maintaining control over the valuable trade marks at the heart of it.

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