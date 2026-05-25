Three Key Themes From INTA 2026: AI, Economic Uncertainty And A Changing IP Landscape

The INTA Annual Meeting returned to London this month, bringing together the global trade mark and wider IP community for a busy week of meetings, discussions and networking.

Despite the logistical challenges of hosting an event of this scale across London, attendance and engagement remained exceptionally strong, reinforcing INTA’s position as one of the most important fixtures in the international IP calendar.

Across conversations with attorneys, brand owners and in-house counsel from around the world, several consistent themes emerged. While there was clear enthusiasm around innovation and continued investment in brand protection, the broader mood was one of cautious optimism as businesses navigate economic uncertainty, technological disruption and evolving ways of working.

AI is transforming IP practice - carefully

Unsurprisingly, artificial intelligence dominated discussions throughout the conference.

Across the profession, firms are increasingly integrating AI tools into their internal processes and workflow management to improve efficiency, consistency and responsiveness. Larger firms appear to be favouring established third-party platforms, while smaller and mid-sized firms are often adopting a more bespoke approach through internally developed tools and large language models.

What was particularly interesting, however, was the degree of caution surrounding the use of AI for substantive legal and technical work. While most attendees accepted that AI-driven change is inevitable, there remains significant concern around issues such as accuracy, confidentiality, reliability and client expectations. The consensus was that AI is currently viewed primarily as a support tool rather than a replacement for legal expertise and judgement.

One of the most frequently discussed challenges was the long-term impact of AI on the development of junior attorneys. As routine and administrative tasks become increasingly automated, firms are beginning to grapple with how future lawyers will continue to develop the drafting, analytical and client-management skills traditionally built through early-career experience. While the issue is widely recognised, there is still little consensus across the profession as to what future training models will look like in practice.

That said, many firms are clearly accelerating their adoption strategies, and the direction of travel across the industry is unmistakable.

Global economic and geopolitical pressures are shaping client behaviour

Economic uncertainty and geopolitical instability were also recurring themes throughout the week.

Many attendees reported that clients are becoming increasingly cautious in their decision-making, with slower instructions, greater scrutiny on budgets and ongoing downward pressure on fees across multiple markets. Businesses with stronger links to the US economy were frequently cited as being particularly hesitant in their investment decisions at present.

At the same time, companies are actively reassessing their commercial strategies in response to tariffs, supply chain disruption and shifting global trade dynamics. Several discussions centred on businesses pivoting towards alternative trading partners or markets to mitigate geopolitical risk and reduce reliance on specific jurisdictions.

China was another area of significant interest. While inbound work from China has historically been a major focus for many firms, there was growing discussion around the increase in outbound work, with more Chinese companies actively seeking international expansion and broader global brand protection strategies.

Meanwhile, attorneys from Japan consistently highlighted ongoing economic weakness within the domestic market, with little expectation of substantial improvement in the near future.

Amid ongoing economic and geopolitical uncertainty, however, there was also recognition of the increasing importance of trusted advisors and international partnerships in helping businesses navigate complexity, manage risk and support long-term strategic growth.

A profession continuing to adapt

Alongside technological and economic change, INTA also reflected a profession continuing to evolve operationally.

Hybrid working remains firmly embedded across many jurisdictions, although there was a noticeable sense that firms are gradually increasing expectations around office attendance compared with previous years. The conversation around how firms balance flexibility, collaboration, training and culture continues to evolve internationally.

Despite the various pressures facing the market, the overall tone of the conference remained positive. There was a strong sense that businesses continue to recognise the strategic value of trade marks and wider IP rights, even in more challenging economic conditions.

Perhaps most reassuringly, many of the challenges being experienced across the profession - whether relating to AI, cost pressures, client expectations or geopolitical uncertainty - appear to be genuinely global in nature. Firms and clients alike are navigating similar issues, regardless of jurisdiction.

As a result, the overriding message from INTA 2026 was not one of disruption, but of adaptation. The IP profession is embracing change pragmatically to rapid technical and commercial change while continuing to focus on what remains fundamental: protecting innovation, supporting brands and delivering trusted strategic guidance in an increasingly complex global environment.