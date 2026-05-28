Spring Trade Mark Round Up Report 2026

This report examines significant trade mark cases and filing practices from 2026, analyzing UK and EU developments including AI-generated watermarks, Brexit implications, famous-name registrability, brand extension confusion, position marks and plant-based branding. The analysis provides practical guidance for brand owners on evidence requirements, filing strategy, specifications and enforcement risk management.

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Building on the insights shared during our recent webinar, we are pleased to present the sixth edition of our Trade Mark Round Up Report, covering important trade mark cases and thought provoking filing practices from 2026.

The report covers the latest UK and EU developments, with key-cases on AI-generated watermarks, Brexit and earlier rights, famous-name registrability, brand extension confusion, position marks and plant-based branding. It draws out practical takeaways for brand owners on evidence, filing strategy, specifications and enforcement risk.

You can read the report here, and if you missed it, you can watch a recording of our webinar here.

If you are a brand owner or a trade mark attorney, we hope that you find this report an insightful and enjoyable read.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.