Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T‑cell therapy has rapidly evolved into one of the most competitive and complex areas of biotech innovation. As such, an effective IP strategy for CAR-T is now beyond commercially critical.

The key reason an IP strategy for CAR-T is so essential for companies operating in this space is that it will protect your innovation and allow you to best manage third-party rights. Effective protection requires a layered approach that spans the CAR construct itself, encoding sequences, delivery systems, the engineered cell product, medical uses, and formulations.

However, creating an effective IP strategy for CAR-T also requires companies to carefully consider and factor in freedom‑to‑operate (FTO) constraints, potential regulatory issues and lifecycle development.‍

Building an IP strategy for CAR-T that will protect the CAR construct

At the heart of any CAR‑T invention is the engineered construct itself. Claims directed to the CAR construct cover its modular components: the antigen-binding domain, hinge region, transmembrane domain, and intracellular signalling domains.

If any of these components are independently new and inventive (for example, the antigen-binding domain), then consider claims or separate applications covering them individually for maximum commercial value.

Drafting strategy must balance breadth and defensibility.

Broad genus claims, such as those defined by sequence identity ranges or functional binding to a target antigen, offer broader protection but will face scrutiny under sufficiency or enablement standards. Narrower claims to specific constructs/sequences are typically easier to defend but provide more limited coverage against potential workarounds.‍

Extending protection beyond the construct

An effective CAR‑T IP strategy extends beyond the CAR-T itself. Parallel protection should be sought for encoding polynucleotides, expression vectors and engineered cells comprising the constructs.

Depending on the jurisdiction, protection can also be sought for methods of treatment and medical uses.‍

From platform to product: How to structure an IP portfolio for CAR-T

CAR‑T companies must also decide how to position their IP portfolio between platform-level protection and product-specific claims. This often depends on the stage of product development.

Platform claims may cover new and inventive modular CAR architectures or methods of engineering immune cells offering broad applicability across multiple targets. This increases commercial opportunities for sale and licensing. However, such claims can be difficult to secure and enforce in an increasingly crowded field.

Product-specific claims, meanwhile, are valuable to ensure that the specific commercial product is adequately protected, especially once the regulatory approval process begins.

More specific claims to patient populations, indications, dosage regimens or formulations help to provide important protection as the composition of matter patents approach expiry.

Companies should also consider the importance of regulatory/data exclusivity to complement a robust patent portfolio.‍

Freedom to operate (FTO) in a crowded landscape

A critical part of any CAR‑T IP strategy is the FTO landscape. Foundational patents may cover key elements such as specific costimulatory domains (e.g. CD28 or 4‑1BB constructs), antigen-binding domains or vector systems.

Even a novel CAR design may intersect with multiple third-party rights. Mitigating this risk requires early and ongoing FTO analysis, coupled with strategic design choices.

Timing is key! Aligning filing strategy with development

The timing of patent filings can be particularly challenging in the CAR‑T space.

Early filing secures a priority date, which is crucial in a field with frequent new developments and the need to present/publish to secure investment. However, insufficient experimental support may make claims difficult to prosecute and undermine the validity of any resulting granted claims.

One approach is to adopt a staggered filing strategy, beginning with an initial application covering the core construct, followed by subsequent filings incorporating additional data and sequences (e.g. in vitro activity, in vivo efficacy or clinical outcomes).

A layered and adaptive IP strategy for CAR-T is key

Ultimately, creating an effective CAR‑T IP strategy requires a multi-layered and adaptive approach. Protection should extend from the molecular design of the CAR through to the engineered cell product and its clinical application, while remaining responsive to a rapidly evolving competitive and legal landscape.

Companies that successfully integrate broad yet defensible claiming, robust supporting data, and proactive FTO management will be best positioned to build a durable ‘patent fortress’ around their CAR‑T innovations that lasts from construct to clinic.