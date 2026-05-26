Understanding Copyright: Protecting Your Work And Navigating Infringement Risks

Copyright protection is automatic upon creation, but registration offers significant legal advantages that creators should understand. This analysis explores the complexities of copyright infringement...

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While copyright protection is automatic upon creation, registering copyright (in jurisdictions where registration is available) can provide material additional legal benefits and is advisable for creators. Digital rights management tools and technological protection measures enhance copyright protection, by providing a copyright holder with the ability to control access and further copying of digital content. There are various ways to commercialize copyright protected works and other subject matter. For example:

creators can grant licenses to others to use their copyrighted works, either exclusively or non-exclusively, which can be a way to monetize their creations.

copyright may also be administered through copyright collectives, who collect royalties and enforce against users, and pay copyright holders with works in the collective’s repertoire.

What constitutes copyright infringement?

Unauthorized use of copyrighted material, such as copying, distributing, or adapting it, constitutes infringement. However, in some cases, limited use of copyrighted material may be permitted without permission from the copyright holder.

Determining whether a particular use is infringing or permitted is often complex and fact-specific. For example, users of copyright works may have limited fair dealing or fair use rights, and there may also be specific exceptions for specific uses.

This becomes even more challenging when assessing the level of risk associated with uses of others' works for parody, satire, pastiche, criticism, commentary, fan fiction, gripes or other forms of expression, transformative or not.

What must be considered before engaging in enforcement?

There can be practical considerations before engaging in enforcement, for example, owing to the risk of enforcement efforts going viral, and the matter ultimately being determined in the court of public opinion. There are different ways to enforce copyright, and for example, in the digital world, copyright holders may enforce through platform's takedown mechanism before resorting to court action.

If you have any questions about copyright enforcement and protection, you can reach out to our Canadian and international team.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.