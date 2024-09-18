Overcoming Barriers: The Ongoing Challenges Faced By Women In Sport

The participation of women in sports has seen a significant increase over the years this is due to over 10 million people tuning in to watch Women's Super League games over recent years and the continuous efforts to engage girls and young women in grassroots sports, implementing gender equality strategies and increasing women's participation in sports leadership.

This article will discuss the risks and challenges female athletes face by first addressing the likelihood of female-specific injuries. The research suggests female athletes are more susceptible to certain injuries, such as ACL tears and concussions, due to both biological and environmental factors. We also discuss the impact by highlighting the financial disparities in women's sports, including wage gaps and lower revenues from sponsorships and broadcasting rights.

01

Injury rates

Female athletes have higher incidences of certain injuries, particularly ACL tears and concussions. These injuries are influenced by factors such as body shape, menstrual cycle, access to quality training facilities, and inadequate injury prevention training.

02

Financial implications

There is a significant wage disparity between men's and women's sports, with men earning substantially more in salaries, ticket sales, and sponsorship deals. However, the growth trajectory of women's sports is on the rise, with increasing popularity and over one million attendance at the 2023-24 Women's Super League games.

03

Equipment and safety standards

There is a need for sports equipment specifically designed for women, considering their unique physiological needs. Nonetheless, there have been developments in football boots and protective gear tailored for female athletes.

04

Insurance considerations

Insurers need to reconsider traditional risk models when assessing the risks that female athletes face. We call for more nuanced approaches that account for diverse injury patterns across genders and adjust coverage accordingly. Our personal accident is bespoke to female athletes and covers above traditional personal accident policies such as hormone deficiencies and mental health support.

05

Research and representation

Female athletes are often underrepresented in sports performance literature, leading to a reliance on scientific investigations conducted with male athletes. This underrepresentation can lead to biases in sports medicine and policy decisions.

