28 October 2024

"Fake Always Breaks" - Government Launches New Campaign To Tackle Counterfeit Car Parts

The UK Government's "Fake Always Breaks" campaign warns consumers about the dangers of counterfeit car parts, highlighting significant safety risks. Survey data reveals that 1 in 6 consumers have purchased fake parts unknowingly; guidance now aims to help identify.
The UK Government has launched a new campaign to crack down on dangerous counterfeit car parts. The UK IPO issued new consumer guidance today entitled "Fake Always Breaks" in an effort to educate consumers on the risks and offering guidance on how to spot fake car parts in the marketplace.

A UK IPO survey found that 1 in 6 respondents admitted to purchasing a counterfeit car part in the last 12 months, but 45% of these thought that the product was genuine and only discovered it was fake after a fault had occurred. 31% of those who knowingly bought fake car parts cited cost savings as the reason.

Whilst the low price might seem attractive, the safety risks associated with counterfeit car parts are significant and despite the best efforts of vehicle brands and law enforcement authorities to remove these from circulation, fake parts can still slip through the net so consumers should be vigilant.

It can be difficult for consumers to identify fake car parts, including commonly counterfeited components like brake pads and discs, spark plugs and filters. In this market where technology is constantly improving vehicles, particularly the safety aspects, criminals use advanced techniques to make the parts and packaging look genuine. Just looking at the part might not be enough to identify a fake part but remember, fake always breaks so be vigilant when replacing automotive components.

