New Fire Safety Rules In Force From October 2025

Earlier this year, the government indicated that it would be updating the Furniture and Furnishings (Fire) (Safety) Regulations 1988 (FFRs). The FFRs set flammability requirements for domestic upholstered furniture supplied anywhere in the UK and were made under the Consumer Protection Act 1987.

The Furniture and Furnishings (Fire) (Safety) (Amendment) Regulations 2025 will come into force from 30 October 2025. There are three main changes.

Removing certain baby and young children's products from scope

This aims to reduce the risk of exposure to chemical flame retardants of babies and young children at a significant stage in their development where the fire risk is lower than the chemical exposure risk. The fire risk of these products is much reduced compared to other upholstered furniture as they are not exposed to the same risks of accidental ignition, by cigarettes or similar ignition sources.

Removing the requirement for manufacturers to affix a display (or swing) label to new products

It is considered that the permanent label (a durable label) carries all relevant compliance information. Second-hand supply of furniture will still require a permanent label. As there is no transition period, businesses are likely to have existing stock of products that have a display label attached after 30 October 2025. If they choose to do so, businesses will be able to continue selling those products, containing display labels, as long as the labelling is an accurate representation of compliance.

Extending time limits for enforcement

The updated rules extend the time limit for enforcement authorities to begin legal proceedings in cases of non-compliance across England and Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland from six to twelve months. This applies to offences under Section 12 of the Consumer Protection Act 1987 relating to the FFR.

As well as upcoming changes to product safety laws under the Product Regulation and Metrology Act 2025, the Law Commission is currently planning a new project on a review of the product liability provisions of the Consumer Protection Act, so more changes to product safety and liability rules are coming.

