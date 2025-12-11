Heightened caution and a renewed focus on financial discipline characterize the global consumer environment as we enter 2026.

Heightened caution and a renewed focus on financial discipline characterize the global consumer environment as we enter 2026. Our latest consumer data reveals a deepening frugality, with the anticipated global net intent for reduced spending reaching -18 percentage points (ppts)—more than 60% greater than last year's projected contraction.

This shift highlights the persistent economic uncertainty that is shaping consumer priorities, as inflationary pressures and muted wage growth continue to constrain disposable income across demographics, albeit varied by individual country. Notably, the traditionally resilient group of high-income earners is signaling a potential pullback in overall spending, reflecting the broad reach of today's financial headwinds.

Drawing on data from more than 13,000 consumers, our 2026 Global Consumer Outlook examines these trends, providing actionable insights to help business leaders navigate uncertainty, recalibrate value propositions, and secure loyalty in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

Access the full report to explore:

Global spending intentions for 2026 by region, demographic, and category

Five reasons why consumers will spend less in 2026

How consumers will spend less in 2026: four emerging themes

Where optimism persists

What drives consumers to switch brand or retailer

The wish list: If consumers had more income in 2026, how would they spend it?

How companies can respond

Research for Spending, Disrupted: AlixPartners' 2026 Global Consumer Outlook was conducted between September and October 2025. Survey respondents comprised 13,115 consumers from nine countries—China, France, Germany, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, the U.K. and the U.S.

If you'd like to explore further consumer analysis from our extensive data set by country, sector, or consumer demographic, our authors are available to discuss the findings in more detail.

