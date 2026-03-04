Consumer Law Podcast: New UK Subscription Rules (Podcast)

In this episode, Jen Dinmore, and Alex Meloy break down the upcoming changes to subscription rules under theDigital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024 (DMCC Act). With the new regulations expected to come into force around autumn 2026, businesses that offer subscriptions need to start preparing now.

