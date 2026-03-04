ARTICLE
4 March 2026

Consumer Law Podcast: New UK Subscription Rules (Podcast)

Lewis Silkin

Alex Meloy and Jen Dinmore
In this episode, Jen Dinmore, and Alex Meloy break down the upcoming changes to subscription rules under theDigital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024 (DMCC Act). With the new regulations expected to come into force around autumn 2026, businesses that offer subscriptions need to start preparing now.

