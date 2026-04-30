From Assistant To Agent: Navigating The Legal And Regulatory Shifts In AI-driven Commerce

AI Agents are no longer a future invention. Systems that autonomously select goods, compare prices, initiate payments and switch providers on behalf of consumers are already being deployed; regulators are developing their policy positions at speed.

For many businesses (whether merchants or their payment providers), agentic commerce brings opportunity but also raises complex issues across multiple regulatory frameworks.

We held a practical briefing in which we discussed the latest market developments, as well as some key prevailing issues, including:

contract formation and liability

payments regulation, including requirements with respect to consent, software composition analysis (SCA), fraud and dispute resolution

consumer protection and

strategic considerations for firms exploring agentic products/partnerships.

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