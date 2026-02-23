China Is Rewriting Luxury's Rules — Global Luxury Players Face A Market That No Longer Wants To Follow

For more than a decade, China has stood as the gravitational center of the global luxury industry, oscillating between the world's first and second largest market1. The country's rapid expansion during the pandemic years created a sense of inevitability: Chinese luxury demand was relocated within China's borders, consumers were trading up, global brands were scaling aggressively, and China appeared to be on a one‑way trajectory toward ever‑greater luxury dominance.

However, as the industry emerges from the post‑COVID boom, the story is shifting. Growth is slowing, competition is intensifying, and the market is no longer passively absorbing global luxury codes. Instead, China is beginning to redefine them.

One of the most transformative forces reshaping the landscape is the sudden rise of local luxury champions. This is no longer a story about imitators or fast-fashion copies; it is a moment defined by brands blending cultural heritage, artisanal revival, and modern aesthetics to create a uniquely Chinese expression of luxury.

Songmont in leather goods, Laopu Gold in fine jewelry, and Mao Geping in beauty illustrate how quickly local players are scaling—and how drastically they are reframing consumer expectations. Songmont, for instance, recorded more than 90% online sales2growth during the first three quarters of 2025, outpacing Western competitors by an astonishing margin. Laopu Gold multiplied its revenues sevenfold between 2022 and 2024 to reach €1.1 billion3, while Mao Geping doubled its business in just three years, hitting €500 million.4

Part of their success lies in embracing "Guochao"5— the movement celebrating Chinese heritage, symbolism, and cultural confidence. Instead of reproducing Western aesthetics, these brands reinterpret luxury through local culture. Laopu Gold's iconography, from gourds and dragons to Taoist motifs, draws directly from historical symbols of auspiciousness. Its products rely on handcrafted techniques once reserved exclusively for imperial workshops. This is a profound shift: Chinese consumers are no longer seeking to buy into Western narratives of luxury; they are increasingly drawn to luxury that reflects their own heritage in ways global brands have often struggled to authentically express.

Despite this, global leadership has by no means been replaced6 — especially at the very top of the luxury pyramid. China's luxury market spans a wide spectrum from true high luxury to premium and accessible luxury, often at significantly more approachable price points. Western maisons still dominate in high-end beauty, for instance, even as high-quality C‑Beauty players like Proya rapidly climb the premium and accessible segments. In leather goods, the disruption remains concentrated in the lower tiers: Songmont, for all its momentum, operates at price points between $300 and $9007, far below the prices commanded by the major European houses. Its growth is largely driven by e‑commerce, not by a retail footprint that matches the experiential power of established global brands.

Fine jewelry stands as the notable exception. Here, local champions are genuinely competing at the top. Laopu Gold has adopted a fixed-price approach—unlike legacy jewelers such as Chow Tai Fook, who still rely heavily on gold‑weight pricing—and its margins can reach an impressive 42%8. Its sales are driven primarily through retail stores, not online, mirroring the model of international luxury jewelers and signalling a level of maturity unmatched in other categories.

All of this is unfolding against a backdrop of market contraction. The Chinese luxury sector declined by an estimated 18 to 20% in 20249, nearly reverting to 2020 levels, and is expected to remain flat throughout 2025. Local brands are expanding precisely as the market is shrinking, leading to direct cannibalization—especially within premium and accessible luxury tiers. Consumers who once might have traded up into international brands are now finding culturally resonant alternatives at home.

Yet the local surge remains largely domestic. Chinese brands have not yet established a strong presence beyond Asia. Their international expansion is selective and experimental. Laopu Gold is expected to open in Tokyo in 2026, while Songmont tested Western reception with pop‑up stores in Paris in 2024 and 2025. Beyond these controlled ventures, there is no clear blueprint—or proven success—of Chinese luxury brands scaling across Western markets. The next few years will determine whether their cultural specificity can translate into global relevance.

For international players, this new environment calls for a recalibration of strategy. China is gradually moving away from its long‑held "value‑for‑money" reputation and advancing toward pricing and positioning that align more closely with global standards. That shift places greater pressure on global brands to justify their premiums through craftsmanship, cultural sensitivity, and meaningful differentiation. The days when a global logo alone could command desirability are fading.

More fundamentally, global maisons must rethink how they engage with Chinese culture. The rise of Guochao is not a cyclical trend but an enduring transformation in consumer identity.

What is emerging is a China that no longer simply receives luxury narratives but creates them. Even though global brands still hold the high ground in many categories and local players have yet to prove their global resilience, the dynamics have changed. China is no longer the student in luxury; increasingly, it is becoming a co‑author of the rules. The challenge for global players is no longer just to grow in China—it is to evolve with it.

Footnotes

1 https://www.statista.com/topics/1110/global-luxury-goods-industry/#topicOverview

2 https://kr-asia.com/as-western-luxury-slows-chinese-brands-like-songmont-set-the-new-standard

3 https://jingdaily.com/intels/2025-07/08/laopu-gold-targets-usd139m-per-store-revenue

4 https://jingdaily.com/posts/behind-mao-geping-s-meteoric-rise-key-risks-looms

5 https://www.chine-info.com/static/content/french/2025-05-12/1369731688167137280.html

6 Largest luxury brands (Louis Vuitton, Hermes, Chanel) annual revenues estimated between €15-20 billion each, way above cited examples of Chinese brands

7 Publicly available e-commerce prices

8 https://jingdaily.com/posts/laopu-gold-the-jeweler-worth-queuing-for

9 China enters 'new normal' for luxury market with flat sales expected in 2025, report says By Reuters

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.