European Commission Seeks Views On Strengthening EU Product Safety And Market Rules

Look out for more changes to product safety laws.

The European Commission is seeking views on two initiatives to update the EU product safety framework. This aims to make sure that all products on the Single Market are safe and fit for an increasingly digital and circular economy. Any new laws will apply to British companies selling and distributing products to consumers in the EU.

Millions of products circulate daily across the EU, from toys and electronics to machinery and medical devices. The Commission says that the EU's long-standing product safety system now needs to be modernised due to digitalisation, e-commerce and the rise of refurbished goods.

The new initiatives

The first initiative concerns the revision of the New Legislative Framework (NLF), which sets out the principles for market access, CE marking and conformity assessment. A recent evaluation identified challenges such as complex documentation, unclear treatment of refurbished products and inconsistent conformity checks. The review aims to simplify rules, reduce administrative burdens and improve coherence across sectors, thus strengthening consumer safety, sustainability, and fair competition. The Commission says that updating the NLF is essential for integrating digital solutions into EU legislation (for example, by introducing the Digital Product Passport) and supporting the EU's circular economy objectives.

In parallel, the Commission is seeking views on the Market Surveillance Regulation to assess how effectively it helps authorities and customs enforce EU product rules. It will also examine ways to boost coordination and enforcement against unsafe or non-compliant products.

Both initiatives will run until 4 February 2026 and support the EU's planned European Product Act, which was listed in the European Commission's Work Programme for 2026, and which will replace the NLF and the Market Surveillance Regulation. The European Commission plans to adopt the new European Product Act in Q3 2026.

In addition...

The European Commission has published guidance on the General Product Safety Regulation and on the Safety Business Gateway to help businesses to make sure that their products are safe.

And in the UK?

At the same time, the UK government has promised a new regulatory framework for product safety and online marketplaces, and the Law Commission is carrying out a review of UK product liability rules, including the Consumer Protection Act 1987. It will be consulting on its proposals in the second half of 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.