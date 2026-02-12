CNBC: Discount Grocer Aldi Plans To Open More Than 180 Stores In U.S. This Year As Customers Across Incomes Seek Value

Matt Hamory, co-leader of the global grocery practice at AlixPartners, was interviewed by CNBC's Melissa Repko about the role of discounters in an increasingly competitive grocery landscape, citing the firm's annual Grocery Shopper Perspectives Report findings: 43% of consumers shopped a discounter in 2025, up from 38% in 2024.

Read the full article on cnbc.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.