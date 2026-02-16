Updated DfE Guidance On Mobile Phones In Schools

Updated guidance aims to protect young people's wellbeing.

On 19 January 2026, the government updated its guidance on the use of mobile phones in schools. Revising the previous guidance published in 2024, the new guidance states that 'all schools should be mobile phone-free environments by default; anything other than this should be by exception only.'

Although still non‑statutory, the expectations mark a notable shift in how schools are expected to manage the use of mobile devices. This tougher approach seems to go hand in hand with the wider global conversation about how best to keep children safe on social media.

Updates to the mobile phone guidance

The updated guidance sets the expectation that all schools in England are to operate as mobile phone‑free environments for the entire school day; prohibiting the use of mobile phones during lessons, the time between lessons, breaktimes and lunchtimes. The policy should also prohibit the use of other smart technology with similar functionality to mobile phones, such as smart watches.

Schools are expected to implement consistent policies which are subsequently communicated clearly to students, staff and parents alike. Staff are expected to model the rules by avoiding using a mobile phone for personal reasons in front of pupils, in order to set the example that mobile phones are not necessary in the classroom. Meanwhile, parents will be called upon to reinforce the policies at home; being open to appropriate discussions surrounding the risks of social media and the benefits of time spent mobile-free.

DfE have advised that appropriate sanctions, including confiscation and detentions, can be used where pupils breach the policy. School behaviour policies will need to be reviewed to ensure that they are aligned with the updated guidance.

Reasonable adjustments should be made to the policy for pupils with disabilities, medical needs or exceptional circumstances. For example, children with diabetes may need to use a smart phone to monitor blood sugar levels, and pupils with other health conditions may need continuous access to a mobile phone in case of medical emergencies.

Schools may set additional rules for trips, residentials and use in sixth forms, provided these do not undermine the overall phone‑free environment. Boarding schools are encouraged to apply the policy during the school day as well as developing policies in relation to the use of mobile phones outside of the school day in order to safeguard and promote the welfare of the children in their care.

Ofsted

Despite the guidance being non-statutory, meaning schools are not under a legal obligation to follow it, the government has announced that Ofsted will begin to consider a school's mobile phone policy during their inspections.

Elements that Ofsted will consider include:

whether a school has established a clear policy;

whether the policy has been communicated effectively and staff and pupils understand it; and

the policy is being consistently applied throughout the school day.

In a recent blog, Ofsted has stated that if a school chooses not to follow the guidance, inspectors will continue to explore the impact of mobile phones on pupils' behaviour, safety and wellbeing, considering whether phone use during the school day contributes to behavioural and bullying issues, disruption to learning, pupil inattention in lessons, and pupils' mental health and sense of belonging. If Ofsted find evidence of one or more of these issues, this may indicate that leaders are not taking effective action to secure pupils' positive behaviour, attitudes and wellbeing and lead to the 'expected standard' for attendance and behaviour not being met.

Where schools do not already have a policy in place in line with the new guidance, they should consider making changes in the light of Ofsted's stated approach or documenting their strong reasons for having a difference policy in place in the school's context.

Wider picture

The updated mobile phone guidance sits within a much broader push in the UK (and around the world) to strengthen online safety for children and to address the wellbeing impact of screen-time. The government has recently launched a nationwide consultation exploring tougher measures on young people's social media use, including the potential for a full ban on social media for under‑16s. The government's wider strategy aims to build on the Online Safety Act by improving guidance for families and ensuring online platforms are taking greater responsibility for keeping children safe online.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.