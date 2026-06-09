EU Withdrawal Buttons Required For Consumer Online Contracts From June 19, 2026—Are You Ready?

- with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services, Technology and Law Firm industries
- in United Kingdom
If you sell to EU consumers online (regardless of where you are based), you have a new compliance deadline to meet. From June 19, 2026, if you target EU consumers, you must provide them with a two-stage withdrawal and confirmation of withdrawal function for distance contracts concluded via an online interface (e.g. website or app). This is intended to allow them to exercise their withdrawal rights (the 14-day cooling off period) as easily as they can enter into the contract.
What has changed?
A new Article 11(a) was inserted into the EU Consumer Rights Directive 2011 by Directive (EU) 2023/2673. Member States are required to introduce implementing legislation to take effect by June 19, 2026.
Article 11(a) requires that:
- Traders must ensure consumers can withdraw from online distance contracts by using a withdrawal function.
- The withdrawal function must be labeled "withdraw from contract here" or with similarly unambiguous wording. It must be available throughout the withdrawal period, be prominently displayed, and be easily accessible to the consumer.
- The withdrawal function must enable the consumer to send the trader an online withdrawal statement including their name, details of the contract from which they want to withdraw, and their electronic contact details.
- The trader must then provide an unambiguously labeled 'confirm withdrawal' function.
- Once the consumer has confirmed withdrawal, the trader must acknowledge receipt on a durable medium including the content, date, and time of the withdrawal without undue delay.
Challenges
- This legislation is in the form of a Directive. As with much EU consumer protection law, this means it may be implemented in different ways across Member States. While the fundamentals won't change, what constitutes 'prominent display' or 'unambiguous labeling', for example, may vary. In addition, some Member States, notably Germany, may already have other withdrawal requirements in place.
- The legislation is silent on technical specifications and user experience. Non-binding Recital 37 says the consumer should not have to undertake procedures to find or access the withdrawal function such as downloading an app if the contract was not concluded via the app. The Recital suggests using hyperlinks leading to the withdrawal function and also says the consumer should not be required to re-submit login details (and, where applicable, the relevant contract details) if they are already logged in.
- If the consumer has ordered multiple goods and/or services under a single contract, you can provide the consumer with the possibility of withdrawing from part of the contract.
- You may already have some sort of withdrawal process in place in which case the most challenging aspect will be the introduction of the 'confirmation' requirement i.e. the move to a two-step process.
- The obligation to provide a withdrawal function applies to the trader whether or not the contract is concluded via the trader's own website/app, or via a third party platform. This means a trader remains responsible for the action or inaction of a third-party sales channel.
What you need to do by June 19, 2026
- Identify online interfaces through which consumer contracts are concluded whether these are your own or third-party channels.
- Review relevant user interfaces to ensure they meet the new requirements, particularly inclusion of the confirmation function, making the withdrawal function available throughout the withdrawal period, clarity, labeling, prominence, and easy accessibility. Liaise with third party sales channels as required.
- Integrate consumer-facing interfaces with backend order management, including processes to confirm receipt of withdrawal, time period for valid withdrawals, partial withdrawal, refunds, and deliveries.
- Update your terms and conditions and related policies if necessary.
- Ensure relevant staff are aware of the changes.
- Ensure you comply with any additional data protection requirements as a result of processing additional personal data associated with withdrawals and update your privacy policy if necessary.
- Check local legislation and guidance for variations in requirements. You may not be able to adopt a 'one size fits all' approach.
Please get in touch if you need help implementing the new requirements.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]