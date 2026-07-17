The Business Of Beauty: From Luxury To Longevity With Lindy Firstenberg (Podcast)

This week, Kate sits down with Lindy Firstenberg, Co-Lead of the Beauty, Health & Wellness Practice at AlixPartners. From helping launch Louis Vuitton Fragrance to advising founders, retailers, investors, and global brands, Lindy has spent her career at the forefront of the industry's biggest shifts. Now, she's stepping into entrepreneurship herself, co-founding a science-backed scar repair company built around breakthrough biotechnology.

AlixPartners is a results-driven global consulting firm that specializes in helping businesses successfully address their most complex and critical challenges.

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#28. Beauty and wellness are evolving faster than ever before—but what's actually driving the industry's next chapter? Is it innovation, community, science... or the consumer?

This week, Kate sits down with Lindy Firstenberg, Co-Lead of the Beauty, Health & Wellness Practice at AlixPartners. From helping launch Louis Vuitton Fragrance to advising founders, retailers, investors, and global brands, Lindy has spent her career at the forefront of the industry's biggest shifts. Now, she's stepping into entrepreneurship herself, co-founding a science-backed scar repair company built around breakthrough biotechnology.

In this conversation, Lindy shares her perspective on where beauty, health, and wellness are headed, why today's consumers are more informed than ever, and the lessons she's learned through building businesses, navigating serious illness, and redefining what it means to live well.

In this episode, we discuss:

Lindy's unconventional path from NASA to Louis Vuitton to AlixPartners

The biggest shifts shaping the future of beauty, health, and wellness

Why today's "Consumer PhD" is changing how brands must build trust

The most common mistakes founders make when scaling consumer brands

How retailers and brands should think differently about marketing, distribution, and community

Why content, peer recommendations, and clienteling matter more than traditional influencer marketing

The inspiration behind Lindy's new science-backed scar repair company

What building a company alongside her husband has taught her about entrepreneurship and partnership

How surviving a life-threatening illness reshaped her perspective on ambition, purpose, and risk

The future of wellness, longevity, personalized health, and clinical validation in consumer products

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