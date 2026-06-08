What Consumer Protection Laws Apply To Online Businesses In The UK?

Selling online exposes your business to strict legal obligations under UK consumer, data protection and marketing laws, including the Consumer Rights Act 2015 and the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024.

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Summary

Selling online exposes your business to strict legal obligations under UK consumer, data protection and marketing laws, including the Consumer Rights Act 2015 and the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024.

You must provide clear pre-contract information, fair and transparent terms, and honour rights such as refunds and cancellation periods.

You must also comply with UK GDPR and marketing rules, including obtaining consent for cookies and emails, or risk regulatory penalties and reputational damage.

This article explains the key legal rules affecting online selling for businesses in the United Kingdom and provides a practical guide to compliance.

LegalVision, a commercial law firm that specialises in advising clients on e-commerce, consumer law and data protection matters, outlines the main obligations and risks for online businesses.

Tips for Businesses

Review your entire online customer journey to ensure compliance, from product listings to checkout and post-sale communications. Make sure your terms are clear, your pricing is transparent and your cancellation rights are properly explained. Implement compliant privacy and cookie policies, and regularly audit your marketing practices.

Selling online gives your business access to a wider market, but it also exposes you to stricter consumer protection rules and regulatory scrutiny. If you sell goods or services online, you must comply with a range of legal obligations that govern how you contract with customers, present information, handle data and market your products. This article explains the online selling legal requirements in the UK and the practical steps you should take to protect your business.

Key Legal Rules for Online Selling

When you sell online you must comply with core consumer protection legislation. These laws regulate how you present your products, form contracts and deliver goods or services.

The main laws you need to understand include the Consumer Rights Act 2015, the Consumer Contracts Regulations 2013 and the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024 (DMCCA). Together, these laws impose strict obligations on your business and give consumers clear statutory rights.

At a practical level, you must ensure that:

you provide clear and accurate pre-contract information before the customer purchases;

your terms are fair, transparent and not misleading;

your goods are of satisfactory quality, fit for purpose and match their description; and

you honour statutory remedies, including repairs, replacements or refunds where applicable.

In most online sales, your customers also have a 14-day cooling-off period to cancel their purchase. You must clearly communicate this right before checkout. If you fail to do so, you risk extending the cancellation period and increasing your exposure to refunds.

The DMCCA introduces additional obligations, particularly for subscription-based services. From Spring 2026, you will need to provide clear upfront information, send renewal reminders and offer simple cancellation processes. If your business offers subscriptions, you should prepare now to update your systems and customer journey.

Non-compliance is not a technical issue. Regulators can impose significant penalties, and breaches can directly impact your revenue, customer trust and brand reputation.

Having Clear Contract Terms With Consumers

Every online transaction forms a legally binding contract between you and your customer. Your terms and conditions are your primary tool for managing legal risk, so you must draft them carefully and ensure they reflect how your business actually operates.

You should make your terms easy to access, written in plain English and clearly accepted before purchase (for example, through a tick-box mechanism). If your terms are hidden, unclear or not properly incorporated into the contract, you may not be able to rely on them in a dispute.

Your terms should clearly explain how your business handles payments, delivery, cancellations and refunds. They should also set out your liability position and any limitations, provided these comply with consumer law. You cannot exclude or restrict key consumer rights, so any attempt to do so may be unenforceable and expose you to regulatory action.

Well-drafted, tailored terms reduce disputes, support your compliance obligations and demonstrate that your business operates transparently. Generic or copied terms often fail to reflect your actual processes and can create gaps in your legal protection. Data Protection and Privacy Obligations If you sell online, you will almost certainly collect and process personal data. This includes customer names, contact details and payment information. Comply with the UK regulations on privacy policies whenever you handle this data. You need to be clear about what data you collect, why you collect it and how you use it. You must also identify a lawful basis for processing personal data. In many cases, you will rely on contractual necessity when processing data to fulfil an order. Provide a clear and compliant privacy policy at the point of data collection. This policy must explain how you use data, how long you retain it, who you share it with and how individuals can exercise their rights. You must also take appropriate security measures to protect customer data. If you suffer a data breach, you may need to notify regulators and affected individuals. Data breaches can result in regulatory fines and significant reputational harm, particularly where financial information is involved. Direct Marketing and Advertising Rules Online businesses often rely on marketing tools such as cookies, email campaigns and targeted advertising. These activities are regulated and require careful compliance. If you use cookies or tracking technologies, you must obtain valid consent before placing non-essential cookies on a user’s device. You must clearly explain what cookies you use and why. Pre-ticked boxes or implied consent will not meet the legal standard. If you send marketing emails, you must comply with the Privacy and Electronic Communications Regulations (PECR). You generally need active opt-in consent before sending promotional messages. You can rely on the “soft opt-in” for existing customers in limited circumstances, but you must always provide a clear and simple opt-out option in every communication. Your advertising must also be accurate and transparent. Misleading pricing, hidden fees or fake reviews can breach consumer law and trigger enforcement action. Regulators are increasingly focused on online practices that distort consumer decision-making, so you should regularly review your marketing approach. Why Legal Advice Is Key For Protection You should treat legal compliance as a core part of your online sales strategy. Your customer journey, from website browsing to checkout and post-sale communication must align with consumer protection rules. You should regularly review your website, terms, policies and processes to ensure they remain compliant, particularly as laws continue to evolve. This is especially important if you introduce new products, expand into subscriptions or change how you collect and use data. Seeking legal advice early helps you identify risks before they escalate. It also ensures your documentation is tailored, enforceable and aligned with your commercial objectives. If you delay addressing compliance issues, you may face costly disputes, regulatory investigations or forced changes to your business model. Key Takeaways Online selling exposes your business to strict consumer protection, data privacy and marketing laws. You must provide clear pre-contract information, use fair and transparent terms, and honour consumer rights such as refunds and cancellation periods. You also need to comply with UK GDPR when handling customer data and follow PECR rules for marketing and cookies. LegalVision provides ongoing legal support for businesses through our fixed-fee legal membership. Our experienced ecommerce lawyers help businesses manage contracts, employment law, disputes, intellectual property, and more, with unlimited access to specialist lawyers for a fixed monthly fee. To learn more about LegalVision’s legal membership, visit our membership page. Frequently Asked Questions Should I use terms and conditions to sell online? Terms and conditions are indeed crucial documents to explain how your business sells goods or services, manage customer expectations and protect yourself in the event of a dispute. They also help you comply with consumer law rules and evidence your compliance. Which legal issues impact online selling businesses? Selling online involves a range of important and broad legal considerations. For instance, you must consider rules on how your contracts are formed and which consumer laws apply, how you present pricing and cancellation rights in line with legal requirements, how to process customer data lawfully and ensure any direct marketing activities are compliant.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.