Ahead Of The Curve: Consumer Duty – Is The Future Brighter For Wholesale Firms? (Video)

In July, the Chancellor of the Exchequer tasked the FCA with assessing the impact of Consumer Duty on wholesale activity, "to ensure that regulators are really regulating for growth".

In this webinar, our experts considered the issues faced by wholesale firms in complying with the regime, the FCA response to the Chancellor's challenge, its September 2025 action plan for streamlining its rules, reducing complexity, and how this might help wholesale firms.

Watch the webinar

View the slides

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.