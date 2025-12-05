Ahead Of The Curve: Consumer Duty – Is The Future Brighter For Wholesale Firms? (Video)

ARTICLE
5 December 2025

Ahead Of The Curve: Consumer Duty – Is The Future Brighter For Wholesale Firms?

A&O Shearman

In July, the Chancellor of the Exchequer tasked the FCA with assessing the impact of Consumer Duty on wholesale activity, "to ensure that regulators are really regulating for growth".
United Kingdom Consumer Protection
Jean Price, Rory Copeland, and Kirsty Taylor
In this webinar, our experts considered the issues faced by wholesale firms in complying with the regime, the FCA response to the Chancellor's challenge, its September 2025 action plan for streamlining its rules, reducing complexity, and how this might help wholesale firms.

