In Challenging Times, What Are The F&B Market Winners Doing?

The U.K.'s F&B sector is navigating a period of significant disruption. Those who rapidly adjust to the changes in consumer behaviour are thriving and will define the next era of growth. Our latest research reveals five key trends reshaping the industry:

Relative resilience : Despite pressures, the U.K. market is proving more stable than its U.S. counterpart.

: Despite pressures, the U.K. market is proving more stable than its U.S. counterpart. Young favour F&B : Younger consumers are prioritising food and beverage over other discretionary categories.

: Younger consumers are prioritising food and beverage over other discretionary categories. Experience matters : Consumers are cutting back on frequency but preserving quality, especially in dining.

: Consumers are cutting back on frequency but preserving quality, especially in dining. Price remains key : Cost is still the biggest barrier to spending, especially outside London and the South East.

: Cost is still the biggest barrier to spending, especially outside London and the South East. Discovery is shifting: Social media and delivery platforms are now central to how consumers find and choose where to eat.

To win in this environment, operators must act decisively – delivering standout experiences, redefining value, optimising operations, and showing up in the right places with the right proposition.

Download the full report to explore how your business can adapt and lead in this new era.

