ARTICLE
4 August 2025

In Challenging Times, What Are The F&B Market Winners Doing?

A
AlixPartners

Contributor

AlixPartners logo
AlixPartners is a results-driven global consulting firm that specializes in helping businesses successfully address their most complex and critical challenges.
Explore Firm Details
The U.K.'s F&B sector is navigating a period of significant disruption. Those who rapidly adjust to the changes in consumer behaviour are thriving and will define the next era of growth.
United Kingdom Consumer Protection
Steve Braude,Graeme Smith,Craig Rachel
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The U.K.'s F&B sector is navigating a period of significant disruption. Those who rapidly adjust to the changes in consumer behaviour are thriving and will define the next era of growth. Our latest research reveals five key trends reshaping the industry:

  • Relative resilience: Despite pressures, the U.K. market is proving more stable than its U.S. counterpart.
  • Young favour F&B: Younger consumers are prioritising food and beverage over other discretionary categories.
  • Experience matters: Consumers are cutting back on frequency but preserving quality, especially in dining.
  • Price remains key: Cost is still the biggest barrier to spending, especially outside London and the South East.
  • Discovery is shifting: Social media and delivery platforms are now central to how consumers find and choose where to eat.

To win in this environment, operators must act decisively – delivering standout experiences, redefining value, optimising operations, and showing up in the right places with the right proposition.

Download the full report to explore how your business can adapt and lead in this new era.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Steve Braude
Steve Braude
Photo of Graeme Smith
Graeme Smith
Person photo placeholder
Mette Iversen
Photo of Craig Rachel
Craig Rachel
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More