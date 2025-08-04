Overview

Our global Household Goods team works with a range of clients from multinational, listed consumer product manufacturers to consumer goods associations, established retailers, and brand protection platforms.

By understanding the specific legal challenges faced by household goods companies, we offer guidance on compliant and effective go-to-market strategies; product design, consumer safety, and sustainability regulations; warehousing and fulfilment; and counterfeit and grey market enforcement.

With a multidisciplinary team, we offer extensive services that cover the full scope of commercial, legal, and regulatory needs of the household goods industry.

E-Commerce Strategy and Brand Protection

The world of e-commerce and Internet marketplaces have created a challenging landscape for household goods brands that is constantly changing. Our firm advises brands on the design and implementation of distribution and pricing strategies to get better control and transparency of your products and help to remove unauthorized resellers and exercise brand control. Our integrated team advises on policies and enforcement across varied legal landscapes in Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Intellectual Property

We work with clients in the household goods industry on a range of global brand and design protection, clearance, enforcement and anti-counterfeiting strategies, as well as product launches, marketing initiatives, promotions, sponsorship deals, and licensing projects.

Litigation and Dispute Resolution

Our Litigation and Dispute Resolution practice is renowned for its work achieving favorable outcomes for household goods companies. We represent clients in high-stakes disputes, employing a strategic approach to resolve conflicts efficiently and effectively.

Product Regulations

We act for clients managing an array of every-expanding and sometimes diverging international product regulations, including those relating to consumer safety, eco-design, right to repair, and responsible supply chain. We assist household goods brands with achieving compliance and planning for future regulatory environments.

Commercial Agreements

Our firm excels in supporting household goods companies with commercial contracts, working on a fully outsourced basis or as an extension of in-house teams but always adapting to clients' risk appetites and commercial goals. Whether working on work on supply and purchase, service, software, distributor and retailer. or warehousing and fulfilment agreements, our lawyers are adept at navigating the nuances and intricacies of commercial agreements to ensure their terms and conditions and other key elements meet established objectives.

Labor and Employment

Through our Labor, Employment, and Workplace Safety practice, we offer comprehensive services i advising household goods employers on compliance, workplace policies, and dispute resolution. Our lawyers are committed to fostering harmonious employer-employee relationships and mitigating risks.

Real Estate and Property

We provide experienced guidance in relation to both retail and office spaces on transactions, development projects, and property management for household goods companies. Our firm is equipped to handle the complexities of real estate ventures, ensuring our clients' interests are protected.

Insurance and Risk Management

Our Insurance Recovery and Counseling practice group is dedicated to helping clients navigate the complexities of insurance coverage and risk mitigation whether relating to product liability, supply chain risks, or Directors and Officers policies impacting the household goods industry. We offer strategic advice to manage potential liabilities and safeguard business operations.

