ARTICLE
7 August 2025

Mid-market Momentum, Corporate Buyers Rising, And Health & Beauty Dominance: Q2 2025 Consumer & Retail Deal Trends

A
AlixPartners

Contributor

AlixPartners logo
AlixPartners is a results-driven global consulting firm that specializes in helping businesses successfully address their most complex and critical challenges.
Explore Firm Details
Our Q2 2025 Global Consumer & Retail Deal Trends report reveals a sector in flux, where macroeconomic headwinds, regulatory shifts, and evolving consumer behaviours are reshaping the M&A landscape.
United Kingdom Consumer Protection
James Cass and Azeem Ahmed
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Our Q2 2025 Global Consumer & Retail Deal Trends report reveals a sector in flux, where macroeconomic headwinds, regulatory shifts, and evolving consumer behaviours are reshaping the M&A landscape.

This quarter, we've seen a clear pivot toward mid-market transactions, but with a twist: corporate acquirors are taking a larger share of the action, while private equity firms are becoming more selective, focusing their capital deployment on larger, high-conviction deals.

One segment continues to outperform: Health & beauty. It leads in both deal volume and value and commands the highest valuation levels across public and private markets. But the story doesn't stop there – health-driven themes are now pervasive across the entire consumer and retail ecosystem, influencing everything from product innovation to strategic M&A.

To learn more, download the full report here.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of James Cass
James Cass
Photo of Azeem Ahmed
Azeem Ahmed
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More