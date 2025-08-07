Mid-market Momentum, Corporate Buyers Rising, And Health & Beauty Dominance: Q2 2025 Consumer & Retail Deal Trends

Our Q2 2025 Global Consumer & Retail Deal Trends report reveals a sector in flux, where macroeconomic headwinds, regulatory shifts, and evolving consumer behaviours are reshaping the M&A landscape.

This quarter, we've seen a clear pivot toward mid-market transactions, but with a twist: corporate acquirors are taking a larger share of the action, while private equity firms are becoming more selective, focusing their capital deployment on larger, high-conviction deals.

One segment continues to outperform: Health & beauty. It leads in both deal volume and value and commands the highest valuation levels across public and private markets. But the story doesn't stop there – health-driven themes are now pervasive across the entire consumer and retail ecosystem, influencing everything from product innovation to strategic M&A.

To learn more, download the full report here.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.