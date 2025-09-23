ARTICLE
23 September 2025

Consumer Products Partner & Managing Director Randy Burt Discusses Consumer Electronics Sector With MarketPlace Radio

A
AlixPartners

Contributor

AlixPartners logo
AlixPartners is a results-driven global consulting firm that specializes in helping businesses successfully address their most complex and critical challenges.
Explore Firm Details
Consumer Products Partner & Managing Director Randy Burt discusses consumer electronics sector with MarketPlace radio.
United Kingdom Consumer Protection
Randy Burt
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Consumer Products Partner & Managing Director Randy Burt discusses consumer electronics sector with MarketPlace radio.

Listen to the full radio segment on www.marketplace.org

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Randy Burt
Randy Burt
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More